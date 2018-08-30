Jim McGuinness says he won’t be taking Mayo manager’s job

Former Donegal manager linked with the position since Stephen Rochford’s exit
Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Mayo job. Photo: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Mayo job. Photo: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Jim McGuinness has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Mayo manager’s job, saying his immediate future is focused on soccer.

The man who led Donegal to the All-Ireland title in 2012 has been linked with the Mayo job since Stephen Rochford quit at the start of the week but, speaking to Newstalk’s Off The Ball, McGuinness ruled out the possibility.

“Not at the moment, definitely not,” he said.

“I’m ready to take a managerial position (in soccer). The most important thing is not about getting a club, it’s about getting the right club.

“It’s been a long journey of development in another sport. It is a massive challenge, there’s no doubt about that.

“I’m excited. I’ve recently got a lot closer in mind how I see the game, how the game will be coached, how the game will be trained.”

McGuinness appeared at the Croke Park event alongside former Mayo manager James Horan who also addressed speculation linking him with a return to the job by saying that he hasn’t thought about it.

“I genuinely haven’t really thought of it,” he said.

“I’m a Mayo man that absolutely loves Mayo football and I really love coaching guys that are ambitious for teams to do well, so that’s what I love doing.

“At some stage, of course I’d love to get involved again but is the time right for me, for the county board, I don’t know if it is. There’s so much stuff there.”

The current Westport manager said he was fully focused on some big upcoming games with his club, saying he would not take the Mayo job if it was offered to him right now.

“At the moment, I would say for me personally, no. I’ve so much going on at the moment.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.