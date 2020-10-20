Longford hand Cork a walkover in final Division 3 match

Padraic Davis told the Irish Examiner that his team would not be fulfilling the fixture

Longford manager Padraic Davis confirmed they had handed Cork a walkover. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Longford have conceded their final Allianz Football League Division 3 match to already promoted Cork.

Longford manager Padraic Davis told the Irish Examiner that the match was a “dead rubber” and that it would be of no advantage to play given that Cork have won the division and Longford’s promotion hopes ended with a defeat to Derry on Saturday.

The two teams were due to meet on Sunday at 2pm at Pearse Park but instead both will now have a weekend off before their scheduled first matches in the championship the following weekend.

Cork – who won Division 3 on Saturday when they beat Louth – will meet Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster SFC while Longford face Louth in the Leinster championship in Mullingar.

