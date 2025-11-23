Club football round-up: Scotstown and Newbridge semi-final abandoned due to pitch conditions

Scotstown's Damien McArdle is tackled by Shea McAteer of Newbridge during the AIB Ulster club SFC semi-final at O'Neill's Healy Park. The game was abandoned at half-time. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Kilcoo will have to wait to find out their opponents in the AIB Ulster Club SFC final after torrential rain in Omagh led to Sunday’s game between Scotstown and Newbridge being abandoned at half-time.

Scotstown ended the first half leading by 1-4 to 0-3, with Matthew Maguire having found the net on 12 minutes. Rory Beggan converted a two-point free with what proved to be the last kick of the game as conditions deteriorated at Healy Park, which had already hosted an intermediate football semi-final that went to extra-time, where Glenullin pipped Carrickmacross.

Referee Joe McQuillan inspected the pitch at the interval and decided to call the game off on the grounds of player safety concerns. Speaking to TG4 afterwards, Ulster GAA president Michael Geoghegan said: “Joe McQuillan, one of the most experienced referees in the country, made the call that the pitch was unplayable due to health and safety for players. The decision before the game started was that the pitch was playable, but conditions got worse ... The teams will start again in a new game and the CCC of Ulster will meet to decide on where and when.”

Kilcoo had booked their place in another provincial final with a commanding win over Erne Gaels in Armagh on Saturday. Fermanagh champions Erne Gaels enjoyed plenty of possession during the first half, but despite fine two-pointers from Ryan Lyons and Barry McCann, they trailed by 2-4 to 0-7 at the break, with Shealan Johnston and Eugene Branagan hitting the net for Kilcoo.

The Down men kept their opponents at arm’s length throughout the second half and they put the result beyond doubt early in the final quarter with further goals from Johnston and Ceilum Doherty.

Séamus Ryder hit a late consolation goal for Declan Bonner’s side, but Kilcoo march on to their seventh Ulster final since 2012. That is due to be played on December 7th, which would leave the winners of the Scotstown v Newbridge replay with just a week to prepare, assuming that their refixture takes place next weekend.

Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's celebrates scoring one of his three goals during the AIB Munster club SFC semi-finals against Éire Óg Ennis at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Meanwhile, Dingle and St Finbarr’s will contest a Kerry v Cork Munster Club SFC final after comprehensive wins on Sunday. Dingle’s win was achieved with ease against an understrength Mungret in Tralee.

Conor Geaney’s early goal set the Kerry men on their way against the first-time Limerick champions, who were short several key players, mostly through injuries.

Niall and Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan were also among Dingle’s scorers as they led by 1-8 to 0-0 at half-time and the one-way traffic continued in a game where Mungret took 46 minutes to open their account, by which stage Conor Geaney had rifled home his second major. Frees by Tom Lloyd and sub Luke Walsh were all that Mungret could manage as Dingle won by 2-15 to 0-2.

Dual star Brian Hayes showed his football prowess by hitting 3-3 from play as St Finbarr’s proved too potent for Éire Óg, Ennis in sunny Cork.

Clare forward Mark McInerney followed up his scoring exploits from the previous round (0-16) by kicking a series of efforts from either side of the arc to keep Éire Óg in touch for long spells. But a fortunate goal from Hayes helped St Finbarr’s lead by 1-10 to 0-8 at the break.

There was nothing fortuitous about Hayes’s second or third three-pointers, as a couple of composed finishes from the All Star hurler helped St Finbarr’s pull away. McInerney ended up in double digits for the second game in a row, but with Steven Sherlock also prominent among eight scorers for St Finbarr’s, they ended up well clear at 3-20 to 0-17.

The Munster decider is set for December 7th.