Wexford GAA say some clubs ‘let association down’ with social activities

Last week four clubs were ordered to suspend all activities until this week

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Brendan Furlong

Wexford GAA have strongly condemned the celebrations of some clubs. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Wexford GAA have strongly condemned the celebrations of some clubs. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Wexford GAA’s County Management Committee has condemned the irresponsible social behaviour of some clubs following county finals.

In their condemnation of a number of clubs the committee claimed they let down the entire organisation with their social activities following their respective finals.

While commending all those volunteers who contributed to a successful county championship campaign, along with Cúl Camps, the leadership of the county board condemned the clubs for a lack of responsibility in following Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is extremely disappointing that cases have been linked to a small number of clubs’ social activities following recent county finals,” the committee said in an information bulletin following their recent meeting.

It said: “The clubs in question have let the Association down and created a mistrust with the public in general.

“The public houses that supported the social activities have many questions to answer with their compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines. Clubs, their members, players and supporters have a responsibility to ensure that any post-match gathering are arranged safely and in strict accordance with public health rules.

“Personal responsibility is essential if collective compliance with public health requirements is to be achieved. Wexford GAA has been assisting and liaising with the HSE in relation to the increase in cases within any clubs and those clubs deemed by the HSE to be at risk of having a cluster have ceased all activities until public health guidance allows a resumption.”

Last week it was reported that four clubs – Castletown, St Anne’s (Rathangan), Shamrocks (Enniscorthy) and Naomh Eanna (Gorey) were ordered to suspend all activities until this week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.