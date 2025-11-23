Ballyhale Shamrocks shake off Clough Ballacolla challenge to return to Leinster decider

Ballyhale Shamrocks' Niall Shortall scores a goal despite the challenge of Clough Ballacolla's Joseph Pearson during the AIB Leinster club SHC semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Leinster club SHC semi-final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-18 Clough Ballacolla (Laois) 1-15

After a three-year absence, Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are back in the Leinster club hurling final after running out three-point winners over Clough Ballacolla at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Ballyhale have won the provincial crown on 12 occasions but this latest final appearance only came about after they survived a stern challenge from their Laois opponents.

Clough Ballacolla trailed by four at the break but they threw everything at the Kilkenny side in the second period, and with nothing between teams going into the final five minutes, they looked in a good position to cause a shock.

Henry Shefflin’s men were far from their best but they know how to get the job done and with Darragh Corcoran, TJ Reid and Eoin Cody scoring the final three points in succession, they did enough to secure a date with St Martin’s of Wexford in Croke Park.

All looked to be on track for the Kilkenny outfit when they led 0-4 to 0-1 inside the opening 10 minutes. But Ballacolla fought for every loose ball and that tigerish attitude served them well when Lochlainn Conway found the net to give the Laois team the lead for the first time.

Stephen Bergin then added on a pair of frees to leave Willie Hyland’s team ahead on a 1-4 to 0-5 scoreline. But the Shamrocks are able to get goals at vital times and when Niall Shortall netted in the 17th minute, it sparked a purple patch that saw Ronan Corcoran and TJ Reid convert two points apiece.

Clough Ballacolla's Kevin Mulhall and Willie Dunphy dejected after the game. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Points in response from Cillian Dunne and Willie Dunphy kept Ballacolla competitive, though Shamrocks still remained in control with Reid and Eoin Kenneally on target before the end of the half.

The second half was a slow-burner with only four points in the opening 20 minutes as Shamrocks struggled to make their mark on the opposition with a Reid free their only score in that period.

Points from Stephen Bergin and Aidan Corby kept the visitors ticking away and even though Reid and Eoin Cody extended their tallies, there was still only a puck of the ball between the teams going down the stretch.

Clough Ballacolla put in extra effort at this point and when successive scores from Dunphy with two brilliant efforts and Aidan Corby levelled up matters, there was hope for a huge upset.

Dunphy had a chance in the next attack to put his team in front but his tame wide was followed by Shamrocks showing their class in attack as they did enough to book their place in the final on Saturday week.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D Mason; K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler; E Kenneally (0-1), R Reid, D Corcoran (0-1); E Shefflin (0-1), R Corcoran (0-2); J Fitzpatrick, E Cody (0-2), TJ Reid (0-10, 9f, 1 65); L Barron, B Cody (0-1), N Shortall (1-0).

Subs: D Mason for Butler (h-t); F Shefflin for Fitzpatrick (42 mins); C Phelan for Barron (63).

CLOUGH BALLACOLLA: C Dunne; J Pearson, D Maher, D Conway; L Conway (1-0), L Cleere (0-1), C Hogan; A Corby (0-2), K Mulhall; M Hennessy, J Walshe, R Phelan; C Dunne (0-2), W Dunphy (0-4), S Bergin (0-6, 6f).

Subs: S Maher for L Conway (49 mins); J Corby for Mulhall (54); P Brennan for Phelan (56).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).