Fermanagh suspends all GAA activity as players test positive

Fermanagh GAA have announced that all intercounty training and matches within the county, as well as club training, has been suspended until further notice.

The decision has been made following a spike in Covid-19 cases within the Ulster county, and a number of players within the Fermanagh senior football panel have returned positive tests for Covid-19. A spokesperson for Fermanagh GAA explained the action was taken at a meeting of the county board on Tuesday evening via tele-conference:

“In order to prevent any further spread of this virus, and to protect the health of all those involved and the wider community, all collective activities involving the county’s senior football, senior hurling and minor football panel are suspended until further notice.

“At this stage, we are following advice from the Public Health Agency on dealing with this matter.”

On Monday the GAA’s management committee decided to suspend immediately and indefinitely all club activity until further notice.

Fermanagh GAA has also decided that all competitions, with the exception of the junior football championship, will not be completed as a result of the current public health circumstances. This includes all adult and underage competitions.

“The outstanding junior championship final between Coa O’Dwyers and Derrylin O’Connells will be played as early as possible in 2021 to allow the winner to participate in next year’s intermediate championship.

“The GAA, at a national level, has suspended all club games at this stage and Coiste Chontae Fhear Manach are asking all clubs to go one step further and to suspend all training at this time given the growing number of cases on Covid-19 in Fermanagh.”

Ederney clinched the Fermanagh senior football title with a 2-8 to 1-6 victory over six-in-a-row seeking Derrygonnelly at Brewster Park on the last weekend of September.

Fermanagh are set to face Down in the Ulster championship quarter-final on November 8th at Brewster Park, while their final two rounds of the league are away to Clare on October 18th and at home to Laois the following weekend.