Patrick Horgan joins Cork under-20 hurling management team

Patrick Horgan has been added to Noel Furlong’s Cork under-20 hurling set-up as a selector. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Cork’s Patrick Horgan has made an immediate move towards management just weeks after retiring from intercounty hurling.

Horgan, who retired in September, has been added to Noel Furlong’s Cork under-20 hurling set-up as a selector.

Cork GAA issued updates on their management teams on Tuesday morning: “Manager Keith Ricken adds Vincent Cronin (Bride Rovers) as selector to the Cork minor football team.

“Cork Under-20 hurling team manager Noel Furlong replaces outgoing selector Vincent Hurley (Courcey Rovers) with Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).”

Horgan retired as the top scorer in hurling championship history. From his debut in 2008 until his final appearance for Cork, last July’s All-Ireland final, the Glen Rovers clubman scored 32-683 in the championship.

Horgan, who turned 37 in May, won four Munster titles, the most recent of which arrived this summer, and also four All-Star awards. The All-Ireland final loss to Tipperary was Horgan’s fourth taste of defeat on hurling’s biggest day, after 2013, 2021 and 2024.