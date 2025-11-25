Two men who were killed in Gormanston three-vehicle crash are named

A Garda roadblock near the scene of a crash involving a bus, truck and a car in Gormanston, Co Meath. Photograph: Alan Betson

The two men who were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a bus, a truck and a car in Co Meath on Monday have been named locally.

They were Bus Éireann coach driver Paul Conway, who was in his 50s and from Tallanstown, Co Louth, and Wesley O’Reilly, a lorry driver in his 40s from Skerries, Co Dublin.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 12 people were injured in the collision, which took place on the R132 in Gormanston at about 6.30am.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious injuries.

A teenager who was a passenger in the car was initially taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where she is said to be in a serious condition.

It is understood at least 10 other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The R132 was closed was closed for much of the day as a technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic investigators but reopened on Monday evening after the three vehicles involved were removed from the scene.

Bus Éireann confirmed one of its drivers died in the crash, which took place near the site of the former Huntsman pub.

Jean O’Sullivan, chief executive of Bus Éireann, said the company is “devastated by this tragic incident”.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our Bus Éireann driver who has sadly lost his life, and with the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle who also passed away,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O’Rourke has spoken of the “absolute devastation” in the Gormanston area.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Rourke said it was “absolutely devastating” in the run up to Christmas.

“No one can imagine what it’s like to get that call from the gardaí or the visit from the gardaí with notice that a loved one has been killed on the roads.”

Mr O’Rourke added that he knew the family of one of the bereaved and it was a devastating loss for everyone involved.

“That road is a busy road, it’s well used. Tens of thousands of people use it on a daily basis, including on the 101 bus, they use it without incident and then for a set of circumstances to arise where lives are lost, it is deeply tragic and I know the communities where the two men are from will support the families at this difficult time.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling on the R132 at Gormanston between 5.45am and 6.45am are asked to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.