Gynaecologist fined €5,000 for professional misconduct

The complaints related to hysteroscopies on four women in September, 2018. Stock photograph: Getty Images

A consultant gynaecologist found guilty of professional misconduct is to be fined €5,000. Professor Raymond O’Sullivan had directed a further step be carried out during a diagnostic gynaecological procedure on four women without obtaining their consent.

President of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville, on Monday confirmed the Medical Council sanction against Prof O’Sullivan. It also includes a censure in writing, in relation to the procedure at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The allegations related to a direction to insert an abdominal rectal pressure catheter to measure intravaginal pressure while carrying out a hysteroscopy on four women on September 4th and 5th, 2018, at St Luke’s Hospital.

It was also found that Prof O’Sullivan failed to produce advance approval from the local research ethics committee or to comply with professional guidelines about the use of the catheter.

Counsel for the Medical Council, Nessa Bird BL, told the court there were three separate complaints, including from solicitors representing two of the women.

At the start of the inquiry, Prof O’Sullivan admitted the allegations and that they amounted to professional misconduct.

The fitness to-practise committee had heard that Prof O’Sullivan had the honest belief that the added step did not require the consent of the patient. It was accepted that the motivation behind the step was benign and there were a number of mitigating factors including that the consultant had apologised to the women.

In the High Court, Mr Justice Barniville said he saw no good reason not to confirm the sanctions. He also granted costs to the Medical Council.

The chairperson of the Medical Council inquiry, Jill Long, earlier this year said the fitness-to-practise committee also noted medical records contained no reference to any consent having been obtained from any of the female patients in advance of the procedure.

Ms Long said the committee’s conclusions were also based on a systems analysis review of what happened. The review was carried out by the Ireland East Hospital Group, of which St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is a part.

She also observed that the issue arose while Prof O’Sullivan alone had taken the decision to conduct a feasibility study of using the catheter to measure intravaginal pressure while performing a diagnostic hysteroscopy.

Ms Long said the purpose of the research on the patients was to see if a future proposed study was even possible.

She explained that the research was to determine if a better alternative could be developed to the traditional method of carrying out such an examination. The possibility of an alternative was being looked into because the use of a speculum caused “so much more discomfort”.

The three-member committee concluded that the proven allegations represented professional misconduct as the standards of conduct expected from medical practitioners were not arrived at.