DCU too good for DIT as they reach Fitzgibbon Cup final

DCU 2-20 DIT 1-12

DCU held off the challenge of Dublin neighbours DIT to advance to the final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a good contest at Parnell Park.

Both sides were bidding to reach the final for the first time but DCU held an edge throughout and will now meet UL in the final in Mallow on Saturday week.

Dublin’s Donal Burke led the way for DCU and his goal after two minutes set them on their way.

Niall O’Brien was DIT’s only scorer in the opening half but his accuracy from frees kept them in touch and they turned around trailing by 1-7 to 0-7.

Early points from John Donnelly, Fergal Whitely and Burke put DCU in a commanding position. DIT were unable to respond and DCU pushed on and two more frees from Burke and another effort from play from Donnelly made 1-13 to 0-7 after 38 minutes.

Derek McNicholas became the first player other than his Westmeath colleague O’Brien to score when he landed a good effort from distance after 39 minutes,

DCU sealed the win when Peter Hogan got through for their second goal and points from Paul Kelly and Whitely opened up a 2-15 to 0-8 lead going into the final quarter.

There was no way back for DIT they never gave up and O’Brien gave them a glimmer of hope with a goal five minutes from time.

DCU: O Foley; P O’Dea, E O’Donnell, C McSweeney; A Maddock, C Delaney, P Foley; D Mullen, J O’Connor (0-2); C Burke, K Doyle, D Burke (1-10, 0-7 frees, 0-2 65); J Donnelly (0-3), R McBride, P Curran (0-2). Subs: F Whitely (0-2) for O’Dea (16 mins), P Hogan (1-0) for C Burke (30 mins), D Grey for Doyle (40 mins), P Kelly (0-1) for McBride (43 mins).

DIT: S Brennan; W Kavanagh, T Doyle, P Cass; L Blanchfield, D McNicholas (0-3, 0-1 free), L Kelly; J Cahill, E Dunne; F McGibb, P Maher, N Mitchell; N O’Brien (1-9, 0-7 frees), R Greville, C Ryan. Subs: N Walsh for Greville (36 mins), J Kelly for Cass (46 mins), C O’Donoghue for Ryan (53 mins), J McGurk for Cahill (57 mins).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).