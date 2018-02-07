Donovan’s goal helps NUIG reach last four of Sigerson Cup

NUIG 1-9 UCC 0-7

NUIG led all the way through as they saw off UCC at the Mardyke on Wednesday to reach the Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

Leading by 1-4 to 0-0 before their hosts got off the mark, NUIG never allowed their lead to fall below four points in the second half, even after incurring a sending off.

UCC gave themselves a slight chance when they won an injury-time penalty, but sub goalkeeper Maghnus Breathnach, on for the black-carded Tadhg O’Malley, saved from Killian Spillane and Céin D’Arcy’s point ensured victory for the visitors.

Brian Donovan had the 17th-minute goal to put NUIG 1-3 to 0-0 ahead, with Peter Cook and D’Arcy excellent in midfield. Wing-forward Enda Tierney and wing-back Kieran Molloy also impressed as they led 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time – Stephen Sherlcok accounting for the UCC points.

The dismissal of Aaron O’Connor forced NUIG to defend deeply, but they refused to wilt.

NUIG: T O’Malley; S Brennan, S Mulkerrin, A O’Connor; K Molloy 0-1, R Greene, G O’Kelly-Lynch; C D’Arcy 0-2, P Cooke; A Gallagher 0-1, O Gallagher 0-1, E Tierney 0-3; B Donovan 1-1, D Comer, S Kelly. Subs: E Finnerty for O Gallagher (47), R O’Toole for Donovan (47), C Kelly for O’Kelly Lymch (52), M Breathnach for O’Malley (60, black card).

UCC: E O’Brien; F Clifford, J Foley, M McSweeney; B Ó Beaglaoich, K Crowley 0-1, C Kiely; J Kennedy, A Barry; R Buckley, A Spillane, K Flahive; C Dorgan, K Spillane 0-1, S Sherlock 0-5 (3f). Subs: D O’Brien for Clifford (20), P Lucey for Buckley (27), G O’Sullivan for Flahive (49), C Bambury for Kiely (52).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow)