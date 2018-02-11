Tipp coach taken to hospital after collision in Clare draw

Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11

Clare and Tipperary played out a draw at Cusack Park Ennis on Sunday in difficult weather conditions.

Early in the second half, Clare’s Jamie Malone received a straight red card following a collision with Tipperary coach Shane Stapleton, close to the sideline in front of the stand. Subsequently, team-mate David Tubridy was shown a black card by referee Jerome Henry for remonstrating with officials.

Stapleton was later taken to hospital after the game as he hit his head on concrete, close to the dug-out. Late in the game Tipp lost Josh Keane for a second yellow card offence and deep into injury time Clare’s Eoin Cleary was issued with a black card but wasn’t replaced as the final whistle sounded before a substitution could be made.

Later in the evening Tipperary GAA tweeted to say that Stapelton was being kept in hospital overnight.

"Tipp selector Shane Stapleton will be kept overnight in hospital for observation. Our thanks to both Tipperary & Clare backroom medical teams for their prompt treatment to Shane in what were difficult circumstances while play was ongoing. Best wishes to him for a speedy recovery," they said.

The Premier County lead by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, having enjoyed a stiff wind advantage in the opening period but close to the break they lost their star forward Michael Quinlivan to injury.

Tipp lead by 0-5 to 0-1 after 14 minutes, with ace marksman Conor Sweeney providing four of those scores. Liam McGrath grabbed the other, while Keelan Sexton slotted over Clare’s opener. Late in the half, Sexton and centre-back Ciarán Russell had a pair of fine points to reduce the deficit to just two at the by the change-of-ends.

Within eight minutes of the restart, the teams were level thanks to Clare points from play by Malone and Pearse Lillis. Lillis was on the mark once more in the 64th minute with a point from distance to tie matters at 0-10 apiece.

Sweeney put Tipp back in front with time running out before Sexton converted a long range free to level things again.

Clare did have chances in injury time to seal victory but a Sexton effort sailed wide and a Kieran Malone effort landed in Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford’s safe hands.

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; S O’Connell, J Meagher, A Campbell; B Maher (0-01), R Kiely, J Feehan (0-01); L Casey (0-01), L Boland; J Keane, J Kennedy, B Fox; C Sweeney (0-07, 0-05f), M Quinlivan, L McGrath (0-01)

Subs: I Fahey for Quinlivan (29), K Fahey for Kennedy (HT), E Moloney for Boland (44), J Lonergan for McGrath (61), S Carey for I Fahey (70)

CLARE: K Roche; C O’Dea, A Fitzgerald, G Kelly; E Collins, C Russell (0-01), P Lillis (0-02); G Brennan (0-02), C O’Connor; J Malone (0-01), E Cleary (0-01, 0-01f), G O’Brien; S O’Donoghue, K Sexton (0-04, 0-02f), D Tubridy

Subs: D Bohannon for O’Connor (HT), A Sweeney for Tubridy (42, BC), K Malone for O’Brien (55), C Finnucane for Cleary (74, BC)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)