University of Limerick cruise into Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

UL 4-18 UCC 0-08

Helped by two penalty goals, University of Limerick romped to a 22-point win over UCC in a one-sided affair at UL yesterday.

The home side quickly wrapped up their place in the semi-final of the Fitzgibbon Cup, against the DJ Carey-managed Carlow IT.

Barry Murphy hit UL’s first goal after only three minutes and they never relaxed their grip against a disappointing UCC who failed to score from play in the first half at the end of which they were in arrears by ten points, 2-10 to 0-6, with all the UCC points coming from frees.

Such was the UL dominance that it took until eight minutes from the end for Richard Cahalane to get their first point from play.

Limerick’s penalties were scored by Jason Forde and Barry Murphy with Murphy tacking on four points, two from frees.

Forde also had a goal and a point from play.

UL: D McCarthy; A McGuane, B Troy, S Finn; G Hegarty (0-2), C Cleary, D Fitzgerald; T Kelly (0-3), P Maher (0-2); I Galvin (0-3), K O’Brien (0-1), T Morrissey (0-2); J McGrath, J Forde (2-1, 1-0 pen gl), B Murphy (2-4, 1-0 pen goal 0-2 f). Subs: B Heffernan for Troy (19), D Gleeson for Forde and M Mullins for McGrath (both 46), S Roche for McGuane (51), JP Lucey for Kelly (52).

UCC: J Barry; S O’Donoughue, D Griffin, C Gleeson; C McGrath, C Browne, R Cahalane (0-1); M Breen, S Hayes; M O’Brien (0-1), D Fitzgibbon (0-1f), J Power; S Kingston (0-5 5f), T Devine, R O’Flynn. Subs: E Murphy for McGrath (19), B McCarthy for O’Flynn (h-t), E Gough for Fitzgibbon (40), N Cashman for Power (45), E Cunning for Kingston (56).

Referee: B Kelly, Galway.