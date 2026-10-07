Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor retires from intercounty football

Mayo forward Cillian O’Connor has announced his intercounty retirement.

O’Connor, the leading scorer in the history of the senior championship with 32-364, made his Mayo debut in 2011 and retires with 129 appearances for the county, including 75 in championship.

A two-time Young Footballer of the Year, the 34-year-old said: “I have decided to retire from intercounty football. Representing Mayo GAA has been the greatest honour of my life.

“To my wife, Hannah, my parents, Tony and Mary, my family and close friends, thank you for your patience, understanding and constant support throughout my football career.

“I will always be grateful to my club, Ballintubber, and to the coaches, team-mates, volunteers and club members who helped me develop and supported me throughout every season.

“In the dressingroom, I feel fortunate to have seen my childhood heroes become team-mates and, later, to have watched the youngsters become stars.

“Thank you all for your commitment and perseverance, and for the friendship, memories and laughs. I also want to thank all the Mayo coaches, managers, back room teams and medical staff who believed in me and who I learned so much from over the years.

“To the supporters, at home and abroad, who always stood by the team, thank you for your unwavering support. You were a constant reminder of what a privilege it is to represent this county. I want to thank the Mayo County Board, our late chairman, Seamus Tuohy, who will be sorely missed, and our loyal sponsors.

“To the players and supporters across the country, I will always cherish the competition, passion and respect shared throughout the years. Thank you.”

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The two-time All Star concluded: “To Andy and the 2027 Mayo team, the best of luck for the season ahead. Make every moment count.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the journey since October 2010. Straightforward, no. Exhilarating, yes. To leave with Mayo as All-Ireland champions is more satisfying than words can say.”

It remains to be seen if other players will follow over the coming weeks and months, but Mayo manager Andy Moran praised O’Connor for his contribution to the green-and-red cause.

Moran stated: “It has been a privilege for me to have experienced Cillian’s Mayo career from two very different perspectives. First as a team-mate and, in recent years, as his manager.

“Cillian leaves the intercounty game having made an extraordinary contribution to Mayo football. His scoring record speaks for itself, but those of us who shared a dressingroom with him know that his influence went far beyond the points and goals he scored.

“His preparation, standards and commitment to the Mayo jersey were exceptional. For well over a decade, he carried enormous responsibility for this team and consistently delivered on the biggest days.

“I am particularly grateful for the role Cillian played in 2026. His opportunities on the field were more limited than he had been accustomed to throughout his career, but his importance to the group never diminished.

“He led quietly, advised younger players and supported the management and his team-mates throughout the year. He put the needs of the team ahead of his own. I am delighted that after everything Cillian gave to Mayo football, he leaves the intercounty game as an All-Ireland champion.

“On behalf of the management team and the entire playing group, I want to thank Cillian for everything he has given to Mayo.”