St Eunan’s GAA club has called for “clarification from the relevant authorities” in relation to Scotstown’s controversial last-gasp extra-time equaliser in Saturday’s Ulster senior club football semi-final.

The free from Kieran Hughes pulled Scotstown level and the Monaghan champions subsequently beating their Donegal counterparts in a penalty shoot-out.

Replays of the free suggested the ball may have drifted wide of the post, but after consulting with his umpires, referee Kieran Eannetta awarded the point.

In statement released on Monday night, St Eunan’s said the circumstances surrounding the incident “deserve proper consideration”.

“St Eunan’s GAA Club wishes to express its profound disappointment following Saturday evening’s Ulster Senior Club Championship semi-final against Scotstown,” the statement read.

“While defeat is an inevitable part of sport, the circumstances surrounding the awarding of the late equalising score have left a deep sense of frustration and injustice among our players, management, members and supporters.

“Subsequent examination of available national video footage has raised serious questions about the decision. We fully recognise the pressures under which match officials operate and have respect for those who serve our games. However, respect for officials must coexist with the right to seek clarity and accountability when decisions have such a significant bearing on major competitions.

“The strength of feeling since Saturday evening demonstrates that this is about more than the outcome of one football match. It is about fairness, transparency and maintaining confidence in the integrity of our games.

“St Eunan’s GAA Club is seeking appropriate clarification from the relevant authorities and believes the circumstances surrounding this incident deserve proper consideration.

“We wish to make clear that this is not about personal criticism or diminishing the achievements of our opponents. It is about ensuring that legitimate concerns are heard and addressed.

“Above all, our players and management deserve enormous credit for their commitment and the pride with which they represented St Eunan’s, Letterkenny and Donegal throughout this campaign.

“Disappointment is an inevitable part of sport. A lingering sense of injustice, however, deserves to be heard.

“Fairness, transparency and accountability are not unreasonable expectations. They are fundamental to the confidence and trust that underpin Gaelic games.”