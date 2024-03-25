Down goalkeeper Charlie Smyth to train with New Orleans Saints

Former GAA goalkeeper Charlie Smyth will train with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, according to Pro Football Ireland and The Athletic.

Smyth, aged 22, is one of four Irish athletes aiming to secure NFL contracts as kickers and punters as part of the International Player Pathway programme (IPP).

The former Down goalkeeper took part in the NFL scouting combine alongside Monaghan’s Rory Beggan and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson earlier this month. The trio then kicked at a pro day in front of scouts last week at the University of South Florida. Former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader is also taking part in the programme, but has been limited by a hip injury in recent weeks.

Last year, the NFL changed its rules to allow teams to sign an extra player on their practice squad roster if they came from the IPP, leading to a number of Irish athletes with backgrounds in kicking to join the programme.

Smyth is believed to be the first of the Irish quartet to visit the facility of an NFL franchise since travelling to the USA. He was successful with 12 of his 16 attempts at the combine in Indianapolis, leaving him as the most accurate Irish kicker on the day.

At last week’s pro day, Smyth converted eight out of his 10 kicks. He will train with special teams coaches at the Saints at their facility in Metairie, Louisiana, on Thursday.