French president Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference on the sidelines of a European Council meeting to discuss the EU's budget for 2028-2034 in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty

Is there anything to be said for another meeting? In the fraught world of European politics, apparently not. As Brussels braces for a bruising battle over the EU’s long-term budget, several prime ministers from the bloc’s self-described “frugal” camp have made clear they see little value in yet another gathering.

European Council president António Costa had the choreography of the day all mapped out when the union’s national leaders came together for talks on Thursday.

He first got everyone around the large circular table in the Europa Building where the EU summits take place. Each leader repeated their well-established positions about how they feel the union should spend a hefty €1.5 trillion over the coming years.

The joint EU budget is primarily funded by national contributions from each member state, so every government fights to bag more money for areas they will benefit from, whether that’s Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) payments for farmers, cash for defence or transport projects, “cohesion” funding to develop poorer regions, or a fund to boost Europe’s economic competitiveness.

The so-called “frugal” countries want to trim back the size of the package. Germany is leading this coalition, which includes the Netherlands, Nordic states, Austria and Belgium.

Members of this camp are nearly all net contributors into the common budget, meaning they put more money in than they can claim back. They do, however, reap greater benefits from other intangible factors, such as the EU single market or free trade deals struck by the European Commission.

On the other side you have the “friends of cohesion”, made up of 17 southern, central and eastern states, who want to protect money for Cap subsidies and regional development funding they rely hugely on.

While €1.58 trillion sounds like an eye-watering sum, the budget has to stretch for seven years, from 2028 until 2034.

Costa knew the EU leaders were not going to land a budget deal on Thursday. The European Council chief, who chairs the summits, hoped to nudge people a little closer towards a compromise.

He decided to try something different and break up negotiations into smaller groups.

First Costa held court with the frugals, then the friends of cohesion group, before sitting down with leaders of the big players: France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands. (Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez was back home fighting an election.)

Then things started to go awry. Costa, who leaders regard as a skilled hand in steering the top-level summits, organised chats with groups of smaller countries, throwing together a mix of geography and viewpoints.

Those pushing for budget cuts didn’t see the value. The frugal leaders of Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Belgium skipped the meetings.

Costa had wanted to use the smaller huddles to get a better read on a possible landing zone. “We need to continue to work to try to bring the member states closer,” he told a press conference after he sent everyone home around midnight.

In truth the European Council summit this week was always going to be an exercise in political theatre. German chancellor Friedrich Merz and other leaders kicking in substantial sums from their national coffers to the EU budget need to be seen to bang on the table in Brussels, before eventually striking a deal.

They are all due back around that summit table on December 17th, for what most expect will be a marathon stretch of negotiations to trash out a final budget agreement.

Talks to sign off on the last financial package in 2020 lasted four days and four nights. Leaders have been advised to pack several fresh shirts with them next month.