Tipperary GAA has paid tribute to five-time All-Ireland SHC winner Donie Nealon, 90, who died on Wednesday.

Nealon’s impact on the GAA, locally and nationally, went far beyond his playing days as he contributed off the field as a coach, referee and skilled administrator – including filling the role of Munster Council secretary.

Born in December 1935, Nealon was Tipperary GAA Club president at the time of his passing and is considered one of the most influential and respected figures in the history of the association.

As a hurler he won six National Leagues and eight Munster senior championships with Tipp while also starring in a golden era when five Liam MacCarthy triumphs were achieved in 1958, 1961, 1962, 1964 and 1965.

Between 1958 and 1969 he made 35 senior championship appearances for the Premier. A proud Burgess man, he also won four Railway Cup medals with Munster and five Oireachtas medals. His individual brilliance was recognised in 1962 when he was named Texaco Hurler of the Year.

After his playing days ended, Nealon continued to serve the county as a coach and selector, playing an important role in further All-Ireland senior hurling successes in 1971, 1989 and 1991.

His partnership with Michael ‘Babs’ Keating became one of the most successful in Tipperary hurling with the pair helping to deliver two All-Ireland titles and five Munster championships between 1987 and 1994.

A teacher by profession, he also became a respected referee, officiating 11 North Tipperary senior hurling finals between 1961 and 1986.

Nealon served as secretary of the North Tipperary GAA Board for nine years before becoming secretary of Munster Council in 1977, a position he held for 27 years until his retirement in 2004.

Tipperary GAA stated: “Above all else, Donie will be remembered as a proud Tipperary man, a devoted family man, a remarkable servant of Gaelic Games and an inspiration to generations of players, administrators and volunteers.

“His contribution was never about personal recognition. As he often reminded those around him, there was no ‘I’ in team and he always regarded success as a collective effort.

“His legacy can be seen not only in the medals and championships he helped deliver but in the clubs, players, schools and communities that benefited from his enthusiasm, generosity and lifelong dedication to Gaelic Games.

“That same passion for Gaelic Games was passed on to his children and grandchildren, with the family proudly representing Burgess, Duharra and Tipperary teams over the years.

“On behalf of Tipperary GAA, we extend our deepest sympathies to Donie’s children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, former teammates and colleagues, and all in Burgess GAA, Burgess/Duharra Camogie Club and the wider Gaelic Games community who mourn his passing. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”