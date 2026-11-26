Win or lose, Ireland stick together after a game. The younger lads will eventually wander into town, but last Saturday night, the players, coaches, partners, family and close friends would have headed across the road from the Shelbourne Hotel to The Grayson on St Stephen’s Green.

There’s no chance of a few quiet pints or chatting among themselves in the nearby pubs. Too many revellers. All they want to do is savour beating the world champions.

No cliques form in The Grayson. Paulie O’Connell will sit with newer members of the squad. John Fogs will have a gang around him. Even Andy Farrell becomes one of the lads as everyone is encouraged to let off steam.

Beating South Africa is not as rare as it used to be. Doing so in the manner Ireland managed last weekend at the Aviva was still special.

I know it’s the end of the Springboks toughest ever year. They played the All Blacks four times with the ocean hop from Soweto to Baltimore taking a massive toll.

Like the Lions tour, South Africa versus New Zealand in a four-Test series has become a vital financial engine. It powers both unions. Breaking America is the dream. But at what cost to player welfare?

The South Africans refused to use this as an excuse for losing 20-17 to Ireland.

I’ve been inside the ropes for a win like Saturday. Laps of honour around Soldier Field in Chicago, beating New Zealand in 2018 and those Paris nights during the 2023 World Cup.

Some players struggle to support Ireland for a few years after they retire. It’s too much to watch the best days of your career motor on without you. Understandably, people need a clean break.

[ I don’t want to be the rugby Grinch on Ireland’s good festive vibes. But...Opens in new window ]

Not me. I had 14 years in the jersey. The first international after I hung up the boots, I was able to lose all sense of perspective, mainly because I see what the team is trying to do.

From Tadhg Furlong clearing big ’Bok bodies, to Craig Casey and Ciarán Frawley, Ireland’s unused halfbacks subs, I still feel a symbiotic connection to the team.

My internal player-cam was drawn to Craig and Ciarán as everyone celebrated on the pitch. I know they were hurting but you wouldn’t have known looking at them. That’s the essence of a team.

When the 9 and 10 are in a flow state, especially in a one score game, the pre-planned replacements are not necessarily the best decision. The coaching box is fed numbers from GPS trackers. The eye test matters too. Andy looked at Jamison and Sam, they were talking, there was no visible sign of fatigue. Let them drive the bus home.

The flip side is that Casey and Frawley are proven experts at seeing out a test match. But they come in cold. You will be rattled sending up that first box kick.

Ireland motor on to a half-open Twickenham (what a pity the Irish living in London cannot walk up and fill the top tier of the stadium). Nathan Doak should get an opportunity to replace Gibson-Park against the Wallabies in the fifth place playoff.

Australia's Head Coach Les Kiss speaks to the media. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Les Kiss is a high IQ coach who constructed our defensive system under Joe Schmidt. Les has a hell of a job to get Australia ready for a home World Cup in 11 months, mainly because the Wallaby half backs are not good enough.

The ARU are trying to raid Rugby League for more athletes, like the impact of Mat Rogers, Wendell Sailor and Lote Tuqiri at the 2003 tournament when they reached the final, but the lack of depth at scrumhalf and outhalf is a glaring weakness.

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Maybe they can convince Sam Walker, who played outhalf at underage, to switch codes. The clock is ticking. In Joseph Suaalii, they’ve a League prodigy with two years of union under his belt.

Speaking of stars turns, Rob Baloucoune has burst on to the international scene ... at 29. Turns out, all Rob needed was time in the saddle.

Ireland training is the definition of high performance. There is nowhere to hide. Rob was raw when he first came into camp six years ago. Injuries denied him opportunities, reps. Athletically, everyone saw his talent, but he had to work on what Farrell expects of his wingers.

Robert Baloucoune scores Ireland's second try of the match as he beats South Africa's Cameron Hanekom. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Firstly, his aerial contesting had to hit the levels of James Lowe. Secondly, he needed to roam off his wing to get on the ball. I remember video sessions when Faz called out the wingers for only being wingers. Mack Hansen never had to be told twice.

After November 2026, the message to every back field player in Ireland is: be like Hugo Keenan, Mack and Baloucoune.

[ Wallabies challenge a useful World Cup tester for IrelandOpens in new window ]

Only a world-class finisher could scored Rob’s two tries on Saturday. Stu McCloskey epitomised the Ireland way under Farrell by breaking from a system-attack to throw that looping pass, on a penalty advantage. Baloucoune still had to tiptoe around Damian Willemse and Ethan Hooker. For his second try, from a standing start, he burned Cameron Hanekom on the outside.

I doubt any other international squad could afford to have been as patient as the IRFU were with Baloucoune. Already 29, it feels like Irish rugby has signed an X-factor winger.

And still, my man of the match was Rónan Kelleher. Uncompromising in the tight and powerful in the scrum, it’s going to be difficult to reduce Kelleher’s minutes from 60 to 30 when Caelan Doris returns at number eight and Dan Sheehan reverts to hooker.

I cannot let the Springboks result pass without mentioning Felix Jones. With Rassie Erasmus banned, Felix spoke well in his first post-match press conference as a defeated head coach. The easy move was to abdicate responsibility, mind your own patch. Not Felix: “I was the one on the mic.” It’s days like last Saturday that will shape him into a head coach. Maybe even back home.