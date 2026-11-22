Ireland endured a disappointing day at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia as only one of nine boxers won their semi-finals to take a place in Tuesday’s finals.

The Irish team had enjoyed a brilliant quarter-final stages, with nine fighters from the 17-strong squad earning medals. Eight fighters will return with bronze medals following their losses on Sunday.

Gavin Ryan from Ratoath BC in Meath was Ireland’s sole winner on the day, as he beat Azerbaijan’s Mahammadali Ashiraliyev with a 5-0 unanimous decision in the 60kg semi-finals.

Ryan was the aggressor throughout the first round, claiming it on three of the scorecards, but Ashiraliyev adjusted well, trying to hold the centre of the ring in the second.

Two judges had the fight in Ryan’s favour, while the other three had it a draw after two, meaning he still needed to claim the final round to ensure the win.

The Meath fighter deservedly took the third on all five scorecards to claim a unanimous decision, and guarantee at least a silver medal.

It was Ryan’s fourth win of the tournament, having recorded two unanimous decisions and a split decision victory over opponents from Portugal, Moldova and Ukraine earlier in the competition. He will box against Turkey’s Selahattin Cinibulak in his final bout on Tuesday

Tiffany Spencer of Jobstown BC and Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC both fell just shy of a final berth, losing out on a 3-2 split decision in the 48kg and 70kg divisions respectively.

Spencer’s Jobstown team-mate Tadgh O’Donnell (75kg) was one of three Irish fighters to lose on 4-1 splits, with fellow Dubliner Roy Colgan (70kg) and Grace Conway (60kg) from Louth also coming up short by the same scoreline.

Castlebar BC’s Natalia Fasciszewska and Holy Family BC’s Shay O’Dowd lost out on unanimous decisions in the 57kg and 90kg semi-finals, while Galway’s Cliona D’Arcy was stopped in her 80+kg contest.

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