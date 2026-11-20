Ireland produced stunning results on the first day of quarter-finals of the European Under-23 Boxing Championships, as all six boxers in action on Friday won through to medal bouts in Porec, Croatia.

Ireland sent a team of 17 boxers to the championships, and could return with as many as 12 medals, with six more quarter-final bouts on Saturday.

Jobstown BC’s Tiffany Spencer was the first to medal for Ireland at the tournament, winning a dominant unanimous decision over Georgia’s Nino Chitadze in the 48kg class.

Fellow Dub, Roy Colgan of Avona BC in Stoneybatter, won his quarter-final bout 3-0 over Ukraine’s Rasul Guliyev, with two judges scoring the close and technical contest a draw due to a point deduction for Colgan.

In the women’s 70kg, Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC in Wicklow won on a 4-0 decision over Maria Laura Perotta of Italy, with one judge scoring a draw due to a point deduction for Perotta.

Shay O’Dowd produced Ireland’s most dominant win of the day at 90kg. The Holy Family BC, Drogheda man stopped Nikita Baramidze after two rounds, with the exhausted Georgian fighter retiring after two point deductions ended the fight as a contest.

Meanwhile, Gavin Ryan of Ratoath BC had a trickier time in his bout against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Levchenko, but still came away with a medal secured, earning a 3-2 split decision.

In the evening session, former European Under-19 silver medallist, Grace Conway from Tredagh BC in Louth, rounded out the day’s action with a win in her 60kg quarter-final. She defeated Beatrice Savickaite of Lithuania on a 5-0 decision.

Co-captain of the Irish team Natalia Fascizewska will box for a place in the medal stages on Saturday alongside five other Irish boxers. The Irish boxers can upgrade their medals with wins in Sunday’s semi-finals and Tuesday’s finals.