A boxing club in one of the most deprived areas of the State remains homeless more than 50 years after being established.

Young members of the West Finglas Boxing Club say the sport has “bettered” them, given them “discipline” and potentially kept them out of trouble or even prison.

The club, founded in 1974, is hampered by having no premises. It has the use of a community hall for just four hours a week.

It is appealing to Dublin City Council to help it take up an invitation from another sports clubs to share its facilities.

On Monday evening, as rain lashed down outside, about 40 children and young people were sparring, running on the spot and practising punches against boxing-bags in the West Finglas Tenants & Residents Association community centre.

A small ring, set up by the volunteer coaches, will have to be dismantled at the end of the two-hour session.

The club also has two hours here on Thursday evenings.

“The problem on Mondays is there is another group, a dance class, in before us,” says coach Jason Kearney. “So we can’t get in until 5.30pm and we are setting up when the kids are coming in.

“We do running in the park on Tuesdays but their time in the club is very limited. It holds them back.”

Erin Carroll trains at the boxing club in West Finglas community centre. The club is run in the hall, but has to set up each week and needs a permanent home. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The club charges €5 a week per child, providing gloves and head-guards where necessary. “Some kids’ families just don’t have money. If people haven’t got it, they haven’t got it. The kids can still come,” says Kearney.

Not having a premises limits the grants the club can apply for. It means not being able to host tournaments. And it means its most promising boxers leave and join other clubs where they can train five nights a week, leading to a boxing “brain drain” for Finglas.

Niamh Nolan (17) “didn’t even know [the club] was here” when her friend Erin Carroll (16) brought her along three years ago. Erin had read about it on Facebook.

“I am loving it,” says Erin. “I joined because I was starting to get in with a wrong group. I decided I better get out of that, join something useful. It really gets you working. It’s great discipline.”

Niamh looks forward to the club, but says it would make her “so proud” if it had its own premises. “I am boxing three years and I’ve had three fights. Only three fights. I’ve lost them because we can’t get enough sparring, proper training. It’s disappointing. It’s embarrassing.”

The club is “helping” Jace Brennan (12) a lot, he says. “I wouldn’t have really got out of my house that much. I’d probably just stay in my room. But when I started going to boxing I started going out more and all. I started going out on my bike more.”

Niamh Nolan trains at the West Finglas community centre. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Local children training at West Finglas community centre. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

In an area like west Finglas, where the community has challenges with poverty, antisocial behaviour, a boxing club is a community service. I’d say it is a crime-prevention service — Gary Stewart, Boxing Ireland

Robin Fitzpatrick (25), a coach and former pupil, says there are “exceptionally talented” young boxers in Finglas – a suburb with a population of about 30,000 people.

“There would 100 per cent be Olympians around here, but we need our own club. You can’t expect to compete when you are doing a fifth of the training kids in other areas do.”

Asked what boxing has given him, he says: “It has bettered me. It takes the edge off. It’s discipline. It’s purpose and achievement. It keeps us in line. If it wasn’t here I’d probably be hanging on that corner, or in prison.

“In some parts of Finglas, as a child you walk out of your house and you see drug dealing, people getting shot. If you’re in a sport you love there’s less chance of going down that road. Even if just one kid finds something here, it’s better than out on the corner.”

Local independent councillor Gavin Pepper is urging Dublin City Council to “take meaningful action” to support the club in finding “a permanent full-time home”.

Coach Jason Kearney puts a young boxer through his paces at West Finglas community centre. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Moving a motion at next month’s council meeting on it, he wants the council to support the club to take up an invitation from Finglas United FC. Football club chairman John Fox says the boxing club could share its changing facilities at nearby Kildonan Park.

Accommodation could be added on to the changing room building for a gym area and boxing ring, says Fox. “It’s very doable. The city architect could design a small space. It could be used seven days a week.”

Finglas United FC club chairman John Fox says the boxing club could share its changing facilities at nearby Kildonan Park. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Boxing Ireland is supporting the club’s search for a home. “We are talking about one of the most deprived areas in the country,” says chief executive Gary Stewart.

“In an area like west Finglas, where the community has challenges with poverty, antisocial behaviour, a boxing club is a community service. I’d say it is a crime-prevention service.”

Boxing Ireland plans to conduct a study on the social impact of the sport. “Anecdotally we have the stories. We can demonstrate the savings to the exchequer from investing in boxing for young people,” Stewart says.

A council spokeswoman says: “Dublin City Council sport section and area office are working with the boxing club and local elected members to address the issues raised.”