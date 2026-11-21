Ireland have now guaranteed eight medals at the tournament after six boxers won their quarter-final bouts on Friday. Photograph: Inpho

Irish boxers Natalia Fasciszewska and Tadhg O’Donnell won two more medals for the Irish team on Saturday at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia on Saturday.

Ireland have now guaranteed eight medals at the tournament after six boxers won their quarter-final bouts on Friday.

Castlebar BC’s Natalia Fasciszewska guaranteed at least bronze in the 57kg class, earning a unanimous 5-0 decision victory over Spain’s Paula Gomez Santos.

The Mayo southpaw outclassed her opponent throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on all five judges’ scorecards. She will box for a silver medal against French fighter Maloe Teresi in Sunday’s semi-finals.

Tadgh O’Donnell of Jobstown BC claimed his place in the medal stages with a 5-0 decision win over Israel’s Ahmad Jabarin in the 75kg division.

O’Donnell was on the front foot throughout much of the contest, forcing Jabarin on to the ropes and landing effectively. Polish fighter Michal Pierzola will be his opponent in the 75kg semi-finals.

Meanwhile, four Irish boxers lost their quarter-final bouts. Niamh Keogh from Olympic BC in Mullingar bowed out with a 5-0 unanimous decision loss to France’s Aya Hamdi at 54kg.

At 65kg, Gabrielle Mongan lost out on a unanimous decision to England’s Ella Thompstone, while Jessica Talbot also lost via unanimous decision to Czechia’s Stella Blazkova in the 75kg quarters.

Antonio Bozkaya was unfortunate to lose out on a 4-1 split decision in the men’s 55kg quarter-finals to Christopher Hippocrate of France.

With no losses in Friday’s bouts, the Ireland team won eight of 12 quarter-final bouts this weekend. All eight boxers will have a chance to upgrade their medals in Sunday’s semi-finals and in the finals on Tuesday.