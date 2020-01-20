Added Time: Leinster the latest character in Saracens soap opera

European champions to be relegated, Keane and Carragher face off in the Sky studio

 

The most compelling soap opera in rugby goes on and on. Fresh from the announcement that they are to be relegated to the English Championship, Saracens have drawn Leinster in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup in April. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to walk us through the latest twists and turns in a story that has plenty of room to run in it yet.

The big drama from the Liverpool v United match on Sunday took place off the pitch, with Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher eyeballing each other in the Sky studio over the hot topic of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future. Michael Walker joins us on the line to weigh up where United go from here and whether patience will or won’t be a virtue in this scenario.

Throw in a dispatch from the club finals and that’s your Added Time this Monday, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

