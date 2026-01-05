Some schools to stay closed as freezing conditions persist

A tourist takes pictures of icicles at the Wicklow Gap at the weekend. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Schools and childcare facilities in parts of the country will stay closed or open late on Monday as icy conditions persist and regional snow and sleet warnings remain in place.

All parts of the country are to remain extremely cold into Tuesday but the north west and north are most at risk of wintry showers.

Management at schools and preschools in parts of Co Donegal including Letterkenny, Buncrana, Milford and Carndonagh have taken the decision not to open for what was to be the first day back after the Christmas holidays.

Others are opening with delayed starting times. Many schools in Northern Ireland will also stay closed.

School bus routes served by McGettigan Travel are also cancelled and the company says it will make a decision on Monday evening about whether to run services on Tuesday.

Inland areas of Co Donegal received repeated snow showers over the weekend with little thaw and further falls last night added to the accumulation.

Some schools and childcare providers in Cork City and county are also opening late to allow for snow to clear and overnight ice to thaw.

Parents are being advised to check school apps and emails for notifications.

Met Éireann warned that the combination of below-zero temperatures, showers, frost and freezing fog would make for “hazardous conditions” in places, particularly on high ground and on untreated surfaces.

The entire country will remain under a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice until late on Monday morning with temperatures staying at between minus one and minus six degrees.

Ulster and north Connacht are most at risk of further falls of snow with Cavan, Monaghan and Louth also potentially affected.

The rest of the country will stay mainly dry for the day but also very cold with temperatures not rising above six degrees anywhere and remaining lower in many places.

North westerly winds that will reach moderate strength at times will also add to the chill factor.

Those same winds will bring rain to most parts on Tuesday, with some heavy falls in the south and southwest.

Met Éireann is cautioning that the impact is uncertain as cloudier conditions may raise temperatures slightly but may also increase the likelihood of more widespread sleet or snow.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow snow and ice warning which has been in place over the weekend runs until Monday at noon.

“The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be in the north, although along the north coast these may fall as rain or sleet at times,” the UK Met Office said.

“Whilst not all locations in the warning areas will see snow, around 1cm-3cm is expected to have fallen in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for 5cm-10 cm to build up in a few locations, especially over higher routes such as the Glenshane Pass.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the week is expected to remain cold although more unsettled than of late with rain at times on Wednesday and Friday in parts of Ireland.

As temperatures rise closer to normal levels later in the week, other challenging conditions are expected to develop.

The prolonged dry spell of the last few weeks is expected to come to an end with early indications showing some very heavy rain moving in from the west and southwest at the end of this week.