Robbie Henshaw to return for Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle

Leinster confirmed that Robbie Henshaw has recovered from the finger injury that forced him off in the first half of his side’s URC win over Munster at Thomond Park. He missed the Connacht game as a result but will be available for selection as the province switches focus to the Champions Cup.

Garry Ringrose and RG Snyman have returned to training following injury and a decision about their availability for Saturday’s pool match against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm) will be made later in the week.

There is an element of a “wait-and-see” theme to the medical bulletin issued by Leinster ahead of the visit of Ronan O’Gara’s French club and perennial rivals. Outhalf Harry Byrne was a late withdrawal from the bench ahead of Leinster’s 52-17 victory over Connacht, while tighthead prop Rabah Slimani tweaked a calf in the warm-up and dropped out of the matchday 23. Both will be further assessed before a decision is made on their availability.

La Rochelle warmed up for the Leinster game by thrashing Toulon 66-0 in the French Top 14 on Sunday night, scoring 10 tries against a visiting side that contained 10 Espoirs or academy players. Will Skelton played his first game for the home side since November when coming on as a second half replacement.

Toulon coach Pierre Mignoni left a host of frontline players back in the south of France with an eye on Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Munster (1pm, Irish time).