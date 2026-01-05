State paid nearly €1.4m for tract of land to expand Glen of the Downs nature reserve

The Government paid nearly €1.4 million for a 40-hectare tract of land to expand the Glen of the Downs nature reserve.

Three independent valuations had given an average value for the Co Wicklow site of about €1.16 million but a higher price was ultimately agreed.

Internal records detail how one valuation said the land was worth just €800,000 because it was used for commercial forestry.

Another estate agent reckoned the site could fetch €1.2 million while one said it could be worth up to €1.5 million.

An internal memo said the higher values reflected the possibility that the land could be redeveloped as a golf course. However, it said there was an “overabundance” of golf courses in the area and that several had closed, one less than 1km from the site.

The memo said: “The average valuation on the lands in question in my view reflect a more realistic value, in that it places the lands somewhat over commercial forestry values.

“[It also] recognises the location will enhance the land value and reflect the premium that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) might place on what is essentially commercial forestry land, but with the strategic value to NPWS.”

A submission for Minister for Housing James Browne said buying the land would improve access to the Glen of the Downs nature reserve.

It said that it would be particularly valuable for dealing with health and safety issues by allowing easier access to emergency vehicles and NPWS staff. The submission said the nature reserve would be expanded and that the land would be transitioned back to native woodland. It also said it would help Ireland meet its obligations under legislation on nature restoration.

The document said a price of €1.375 million had been agreed for the lands, which were at one stage owned by the semistate forestry agency Coillte.

The submission said: “As far as can be ascertained Coillte did not offer NPWS an opportunity to purchase these lands nor were NPWS asked for any views or input.“

Asked about the deal, a Department of Housing spokesman said: “While [the price paid] is above the simple average valuation due to one outlier low valuation, it is well within the range of valuations received at the time.

“This strategic acquisition will see the conversion of commercial timber forestry into native woodland, over time, utilising local seed sources, invasive species controls and techniques such as continuous cover forestry to enable a sensitive transition that protects vulnerable soils.”

