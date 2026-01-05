Truck driver remanded on charge of dangerous driving causing death of woman before Christmas

Romanian national Ion Bucurica (56) appeared via video link before a sitting of Monaghan District Court in relation to a crash that killed Emma Mackarel (37) on the N2 near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on Thursday, December 18th. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A truck driver charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a mother-of-two just a week before Christmas has been further remanded in custody.

Romanian national Ion Bucurica (56) appeared via video link before a sitting of Monaghan District Court on Monday in relation to a crash that killed Emma Mackarel (37) on the N2 near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on Thursday, December 18th.

Judge Raymond Finnegan further remanded Mr Bucurica, with an address at Avenue Victor Hugo, 33110 Le Bouscat, Bordeaux, France, in custody until January 12th, when an application for bail will be made.

Defence solicitor Roisin Courtney told the court her client was not seeking bail at this point. She was putting the State on notice that an application for bail would be made on January 12th.

A special sitting of Monaghan District Court had previously heard how Ms Mackarel, from Latgallan, Clones, Co Monaghan, died in the collision that occurred at about 8am on the N2 at Mullaghnee, Annalitten, outside Castleblayney on December 18th.

Ms Mackarel, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Her funeral service heard how Ms Mackarel, originally from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, was a dedicated mother who lived for and was devoted to her family.

She is survived by husband Andrew and daughter Eva and son Alec.

Ms Mackarel, a training co-ordinator with an electrical company, was well-known throughout the Clones and Smithboro areas of Co Monaghan.

During a special sitting of Monaghan District Court on Friday, December 19th, last, evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Insp Damien Martin, who said gardaí were objecting to bail in this case.

He said the allegation was that Mr Bucurica was driving his vehicle when he was involved in a collision causing the death of Emma Mackarel.

Ms Courtney said her client was a Romanian man currently living in France. She said he had been working as a lorry driver, but that she was applying for legal aid due to the seriousness of the charge.

Acceding to the application, Judge Gerry Jones extended the aid to cover Romanian translation services.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this latest collision on the N2 to contact them.

Road users who were travelling on the route between Castleblayney and Broomfield between 7:30am and 8:15am on December 18th, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam), are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.