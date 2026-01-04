Pa O’Dwyer: Tributes after death of five-time Ireland’s Strongest Man champion

Tributes have been paid to Irish strong man and Limerick native Pa O’Dwyer. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Tributes have been paid to Irish strongman Pa O’Dwyer, who died on Saturday aged 40.

The Limerick man held the title of Ireland’s strongest man a record five times, as well as being the second Irishman in history to win the UK’s strongest man.

The father-of-three amassed a large social media following on which he shared supportive videos, often for those sharing mental health struggles.

Retired strongman Eddie Hall described him in an Instagram post as: “A true strongman, an even better human, and one of the funniest characters the world was ever blessed with.”

Mr Hall set up a GoFundMe in support of the strongman’s family, which has raised more than €121,000 as of Sunday lunchtime.

“I’m fundraising for Pa O’Dwyer because he deserves to be paid back for all he has given us in this world. He’s made us all laugh. He’s made us all better people in some way through his bigger than life character,” the fundraiser said.

Tributes have been paid to Irish strongman Pa O’Dwyer. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

“This money is to help pay for his memorial service and to support his beautiful family during this difficult time.

“Pa leaves behind three children and a whole family that loved and adored him and leaves a massive hole emotionally and practically ... so let’s help out with the practical part as that’s all we can do right now.”

Pa O'Dwyer from Limerick lifts a log during the UK Strongest Man 2016 heats at Belfast City Hall, Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

In a statement posted on social media, the Irish Strength Association said it was with “great sadness” they announced his death.

“Pa, also known as the Limerick Lion, became the second Irishman in history to win the UK’s Strongest Man. He was a legend in strength sports in Ireland, winning Ireland’s Strongest Man an unprecedented five times.

“He went on to represent his beloved Ireland in the World’s Strongest Man,” the statement said.

“Pa will be a massive loss to the strength community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, especially his partner Layna, daughter, and two sons, Sienna, Rocco, and youngest Freddy.”

