Sport

Lamar Jackson is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. And the Ravens are still going backwards

Seattle Seahawks will enter the postseason as the NFC’s most complete team

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty Images
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty Images
Oliver Connolly
Mon Jan 05 2026 - 13:087 MIN READ
NFLPittsburgh Steelers