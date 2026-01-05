Irish military aircraft sent to monitor fleeing oil tanker

An Air Corps C295 maritime patrol aircraft headed west from Dublin on Monday for a 'maritime security and defence operation'. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Defence Forces has deployed an aircraft to monitor the passage of a fugitive oil tanker off the west coast that was being pursued by the US military.

The ship was chased across the Atlantic over the weekend by US naval forces after it attempted to collect a consignment of oil from Venezuela last month. During its journey it changed its flag and registration from Guyana to Russia in an apparent attempt to deter its pursuers.

Russia then requested the US to call off its pursuit. Washington has issued a seizure order against the ship and claims it was involved in the transport of sanctioned Venezuelan oil. It has already seized two similar vessels as part of its military targeting of the South American country.

On Monday morning, the Marinera, which until last month was named the Bella 1, was sailing about 600km east of Mayo in an apparent attempt to reach sanctuary in a Russian port on the North Sea.

It has remained outside the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends about 370km out to sea.

Just before noon, an Air Corps C295 maritime patrol aircraft departed from Casement Aerodrome in Dublin and travelled west in what military sources said was a “maritime security and defence operation” aimed at tracking the ship’s path through international waters.

US P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft have also been tracking the Marinera over the last 24 hours, with planes being launched from Iceland and the UK. At least one French military aircraft has also been sent to the area.

Currently, there are no US naval ships near the Marinera. However, there has been unusually large movements of military cargo aircraft from US military bases to UK airbases.

Some of these aircraft took off from US special forces bases and some carried helicopters, raising the possibility that the US is still considering seizing the Marinera at sea by force.

However, it is also possible the cargo movements relate to unscheduled training exercises with UK forces or separate operations.

A Defence Forces spokesman said it does not comment on specific operational matters.

“However, Óglaigh na hÉireann continuously monitors Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone through maritime defence and security operations (MDSO).

“MDSOs are conducted by Naval Service vessels who maintain a constant presence in our maritime domain and are supported by the Air Corps’ maritime patrol aircraft,” the statement said.

“When necessary, specific intelligence-led maritime defence and security operations are executed as a stand-alone operation or in conjunction with the relevant agencies and any relevant information gathered is shared with the appropriate national and international authorities.”

The Trump administration has put sanctions on the export of oil from Venezuela and to date has seized two of its tankers.

The US mounted a raid on the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Saturday morning, carrying out numerous strikes and capturing Nicolás Maduro, the country’s president. Dozens of people were killed.

Ships are entitled to the protection of the country they are registered in. The acceptance of Marinera on to the Russian registry indicates Moscow has accepted this position.

The Defence Forces and Irish Coast Guard have been responding to a dramatic increase in sanctioned vessels appearing in the Irish EEZ over the last year, most of which are involved in the transport of Russian oil and cargo.