Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It’s probably accurate to say that the prospect of a fifth-place playoff in front of “a half-full/half-empty Twickenham” isn’t leaving us all giddy with excitement, but as Gerry Thornley says in his preview of tonight’s Nations Championship game against Australia, there’s no sense of anticlimax for Andy Farrell and his players. Their challenge is to maintain the momentum generated by that win over South Africa.

A small tweak or two, “and a bit of patience”, will be required to get the better of Australia, John O’Sullivan writes. “Ireland are creating chances, the next milestone on the road is to take more of them.”

Robert Baloucoune took two of his chances last weekend, Conor Murray saluting his belated emergence for Ireland. Having taken a fair while to establish himself in the international set-up, it now feels like “Irish rugby has signed an X-factor winger”.

Gerry talks to Tadhg Beirne ahead of the game, the Munster man captaining Ireland for the third time in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris and the suspended Dan Sheehan, while John has a word with Andrew Porter.

And John also tasked himself with poring through the details of the IRFU’s financial performance for the year ended July 31st, the union revealing a €1.5 million surplus due to strong Test match revenues and the commercial success of the 2025 Lions tour to Australia. The bad news? Ticket prices are likely to rise for the upcoming Six Nations.

In his Open Field column, Gavin Cooney likens the honesty and willingness of Doris and James McClean, “two different men with two different stories”, to appear so “vulnerable in the public eye”, McClean through his autobiography and Doris through a podcast interview.

Eric Cantona has never been a stranger to, well, rather blunt honesty down the years. Donald McRae meets up with the now 60-year-old ahead of the release of a new documentary on his time in England. Does he regret that kung-fu kick? “No, I don’t regret it. If I regret something, it’s that I would love to kick him in another [place].” Never change Eric.

In Gaelic games, Tipperary has lost one of its true hurling greats, five-time All-Ireland winner Donie Nealon dying at the age of 90 on Wednesday. His “impact on the GAA, locally and nationally, went far beyond his playing days,” writes Gordon Manning, Nealon contributing off the field as a coach, referee and skilled administrator.

In athletics, while it might never be easy to change your coach and base, Sonia O’Sullivan believes Rhasidat Adeleke has made the right decision in moving on from Texas and her long-time mentor Edrick Floréal to start afresh in Los Angeles.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor tells us how the Japan Cup flashed the cash and got its international mojo back, the 46th running of the race taking place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

TV Watch: It’s a big day for Ireland’s under-17 side, who play Tanzania in their final group game at the World Cup in Qatar. A draw would secure them the runners-up spot in the group, which has already been won by Brazil (RTÉ 2, 2pm).

At 4.40pm, there’s the first of the Nations Championship playoffs, Italy playing Fiji (Virgin Media Two and UTV), and at 8.10pm, Ireland take on Australia for fifth in the tournament (Virgin Media Two and ITV4). At 8pm, Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the Premier League (Sky Sports Premier League).