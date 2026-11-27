Nations Championship fifth-place playoff: Ireland v Australia, Twickenham, Friday, 8.10pm – Live on Virgin Media and UTV

After the Lord Mayor’s Ball and before the Grand Final, the sense of anticlimax at the prospect of a fifth-place playoff – masquerading bizarrely as “third-place final” – in front of a half-full/half-empty Twickenham may be palpable outside of the squad. But not so for Andy Farrell or within this group of Ireland players.

Opting for effectively an unchanged side save for a couple of enforced alterations and a nod to rotation on the bench, Farrell is not just using this week as a trial for six- or seven-day turnarounds between matches in different cities at the World Cup.

The Ireland head coach is also guarding against any hint of complacency which a more experimental selection might have signalled to his players, even subconsciously.

Most of all, perhaps, Farrell simply wants to win and maintain the momentum generated by last week’s 20-17 victory over South Africa. Winning is a habit and a fourth successive victory, as well as extending the unprecedented run of six wins in a row against Australia, would underline the confidence and feelgood factor generated against South Africa. It would also mean signing off 2026 with a 10th win in 12 Tests. So this is positive pressure.

Farrell’s rugby league background makes him acutely conscious of the threat posed by any Australian side. The Wallabies very nearly beat the Lions in the second Test last year and did so in the third, while Ben Donaldson missed a penalty to hand Ireland a narrow win last July in Sydney.

Indeed, while Ireland are around 11-point favourites, save for the convincing win in the Aviva just over a year ago, their last six winning margins over Australia have been by five, four, four, three, three and two points.

This is Australia’s 14th Test of another inconsistent year, and their 19th Test in the last 14 months. After the Joe Schmidt era signed off with a win over Italy, Les Kiss began with two wins over Japan and a creditable win and draw in Argentina before a 42-38 win over South Africa in Perth.

That high was followed by four losses – two to the All Blacks, and one each to England and Scotland in this northern series to the Nations Championship. Australia have tended toward underwhelming, tired end-of-year tours, and the performances in Twickenham and a greasy Murrayfield, which even Kiss described as “turgid”, were poor. But last week’s win away to a rejuvenated Wales was a timely shot in the arm.

Australia's Kalani Thomas during the Nations Championship match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday November 21st. Photograph: Paul Ellis/ AFP via Getty Images

Kiss’s selection includes a debut for the Sydney-born and reared ex-Northampton winger James Ramm and a first start for 24-year-old scrumhalf Kalani Thomas, as well as a likely debut off the bench for another scrumhalf, Teddy Wilson, son of Australia’s World Cup-winning flanker David. This will make them the 15th father/son duo to play for Australia.

It does seem odd that the Wallabies are trying out two players in such a pivotal position, not to mention that Kiss took over from Schmidt a year out from them hosting the World Cup. But at least Kiss has evidently decided to plump with Carter Gordon at outhalf, one of six to have played there in the last 16 months.

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With Taniela Tupou, Angus Bell, Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight also replacements, it’s a stacked 6-2 bench; suggesting if the Wallabies can stay competitive until the last quarter they could be very dangerous.

Any team with the ball-playing lock Josh Canham, the carrying of Rob Valetini, the athleticism of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and the cutting edge of Max Jorgensen and Tom Wright has to be respected.

“It’s a great side. It’s dynamic, isn’t it?” said Farrell, noting the emotional bounce they will get from the “legend that is Allan Alaalatoa” leading them out on his 100th cap.

In the event of sides finishing level after 80 minutes, there is provision for 10 minutes of “golden point” extra-time. If neither side scores, the match will be recorded as a draw.

As with beating England 42-21 in the year’s other standout win at Twickenham last February, Ireland will be motivated to represent the expats among the crowd, and Farrell has sympathy for the demands of supporters.

“It’s tough, isn’t it, for the fans, not knowing when their team’s going to be playing and I know the prices of the flights are horrendous, aren’t they? I heard somebody say a thousand return or something from Dublin.”

All that gets thrown into the mix.

Andy Farrell at Ireland Men's Rugby Captain's Run at Richmond RFC in London on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Yeah, we want to play in front of full stadiums,” he added, “but at the same time we understand all that. So, it’s going to be a little bit different, which is not a bad thing neither. We need to generate our own atmosphere.”

Alongside the Nations Championship title, which will be contested by France and South Africa on Sunday, “finals weekend” will also determine the winner of the Hemisphere Shield, which is contested across all six matches. Seven points are available, one for each of the five ranking fixtures from sixth v sixth through to second v second, and two points for the Grand Final.

As a motivational factor for the 12 competing teams, on a scale of one to 10 that will rank about zero. The same is probably true of the Raeburn Shield, a fan-driven, unofficial trophy akin to a boxing title, or the Ranfurly Shield, in that Wales wrested it from New Zealand before Australia did likewise in Cardiff last week.

But Farrell played down any sense of anticlimax. “No, it’s irrelevant to us of where we’re at. I’m here promoting the fifth and sixth playoff but the game’s pretty important to us just on its own.

“Being part of this is great and playing at Twickenham against Australia is exciting but it’s about a big Test match for us and whether we can back up or not.”

It’s that simple really. Ireland want a convincing “W”. Farrell and this Irish team demand of themselves nothing less.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Rob Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Nick Timoney. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, James Ryan, James McNabney, Nathan Doak, Ciarán Frawley, Bundee Aki.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, James Ramm; Carter Gordon, Kalani Thomas; Isaac Kailea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa (co-capt); Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams; Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Shaw, Harry Wilson (co-capt), Fraser McReight, Teddy Wilson, Kurtley Beale.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).

Assistant referees: Christophe Ridley (England), Hollie Davidson (Scotland).

TMO: Richard Kelly (New Zealand).

Overall head-to-head: Played 40, Ireland 17 wins, 1 draw, Australia 22 wins.

Last five meetings: 2018 – Ireland 13 Australia 10; 2022 – Ireland 13 Australia 10; 2024 – Ireland 22 Australia 19; 2025 – Ireland 46 Australia 19; 2026 – Australia 31 Ireland 33

Betting: 1/5 Ireland, 22/1 Draw, 7/2 Australia. Handicap odds (Australia + 11 pts) 10/11 Ireland, 22/1 Draw, 10/11 Australia.

Forecast: Ireland to win by 5-10 points.