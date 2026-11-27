There comes a time in the career of every athlete when a change of coach feels inevitable. It’s rarely an easy decision, as the athlete-coach relationship is usually a lot more than just setting the training programme for the athlete to follow.

It’s like any relationship break-up; there’s always the possibility of some hard feelings. But the announcement that Rhasidat Adeleke is changing coach and moving to Los Angeles caught no one by surprise, and I’ve no doubt it’s the right move at this stage of her career.

Even the way Adeleke announced the move felt significant, putting it out herself on Instagram. I think it was her way of taking some control and ownership, explaining exactly what was going on. She was open and transparent about it, always a good thing.

There’s no doubt that during her time based at the University of Texas, under coach Edrick Floréal, she reached a whole new level. Winning European silver medals over 400m and 200m, repeatedly breaking Irish records, and a fourth place in the 400m at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

She struggled to retain that form into 2025, before salvaging a lot this summer with that silver medal in Birmingham. She also spent some time this summer training at home in Dublin, under Martina McCarthy at the Sport Ireland Institute, and I think Adeleke just saw some light, that maybe she hadn’t seen for a while.

[ A world of opportunity opens for Rhasidat Adeleke. For now, she should savour itOpens in new window ]

In winning that medal in Birmingham, she also rose to the occasion, proved to herself she still has it. I think she got a new energy from that, and stimulus, that you can get by just changing the environment.

Sometimes you can feel a little trapped, because it’s a very difficult subject to broach with your coach. They’ve done so much for you, and no athlete really wants to have that conversation. But I’m sure there are no hard feelings with Coach Flo, and they both realised it was time to change.

Rhasidat Adeleke with Edrick Floréal, 'Coach Flo', in competition at the Texas Relays in 2023. Photograph: Darragh Bambrick

The coach can sometimes take it to heart, be hurt. I know from my experience there comes a point when it’s not about the training, but maybe little irritations, and you’re not taking it in as easily as you should. Then when you move, you become that sponge again, ready to take everything in, and listen.

As athletes grow, and mature, they will ask more questions. And sometimes coaches don’t like that, even though they should appreciate the two-way conversations.

There was also a time in my career, in 1997, when I went from being coached by Kim McDonald to Alan Storey. Still, for a while, I was probably following some of the guidelines of McDonald, in terms of racing. And it didn’t work out, it was a bit of a mess of a year.

[ Rhasidat Adeleke moving training base to LA makes perfect sense for a number of reasonsOpens in new window ]

Sometimes you have to make those mistakes to learn from them, in that it has to be all-in on the new programme. You have to close the door on what went before, and only look forward. There’s always a temptation to compare times you were running in training, or even have second thoughts.

Maybe it’s an Irish thing, you might also feel some guilt. Which is all in your head. Because once you make the decision, you can’t look back. When you spend time battling injuries, fighting your way back to your best, you can also start to associate your training base as a negative environment.

Location-wise, Adeleke’s move to LA makes perfect sense. She’ll be coached by Joanna Hayes, the Olympic 100m hurdles champion from 2004, who already coaches Rai Benjamin, the Olympic 400m hurdles champion, along with Jasmine Jones, number three in the world over 400m hurdles. And a number of other 400m and 800m professional athletes. So no shortage of training partners.

I knew Hayes from competing around the same time, and have seen her with her athletes. She’s always very excited, bubbly, always very positive. With her, it’s the type of group where they work hard, but they also have fun.

Rhasidat Adeleke with her 200m silver medal at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham in August. Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty

Adeleke will also be based at UCLA, the same campus that will house the athletes’ village for the 2028 Olympics in LA. It’s a cool track, and the whole area has a real good vibe, popular with sprinters who spend a lot of time training at the track.

Adeleke hasn’t run a really fast 400m since 2024, so there’s a bit of work to do. But she’s got time now. And often, when an athlete changes coach like that, they come out and run well straight away. It’s that new stimulus, and energy, then it’s just about maintaining it.

Once the pressure is taken off, and the levels of expectation lifted, an athlete can just keep things simple and work on the challenge in front of them. One step at a time, all building towards those 2028 Olympics in LA.

Similar to Coach Flo, Hayes is also a head coach at a university, UCLA, so she will understand where Adeleke is coming from, and the transition from working in a similar set-up.

It’s the perfect environment to be living, in the back yard of where the Olympics will take place, alongside world-class athletes. An athlete can learn a lot just aligning themselves with such a positive environment.

As time goes on, and athletes evolve from a young developing athlete to an international athlete, they can often reach a plateau, where things are not progressing at the rate expected. This is the first sign that change may be on the horizon. It’s always a tricky path to navigate, especially when the coach has developed the athlete, but then the same message is not delivering improved results.

Several other Irish athletes have changed coaches in recent months. Nick Griggs, who moved to Oregon a few months ago, said the hardest conversation he had was with his coach, Mark Kirk. Both probably knew it was the best move for him, but athletes have to make the decisions themselves, because the coach will nearly always believe they can keep them at their best.

[ The curious backlash against Nick Griggs taking up a US athletics scholarshipOpens in new window ]

There’s often a great sense of relief for the athlete, once they do settle on that change in coach, and move to an environment they truly believe will allow them to be the best athlete they can be. A great position for Rhasidat to find herself in as the Olympic countdown continues.