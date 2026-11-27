It’s an ill wind and all that. Although Andy Farrell has opted for a settled and strong side to face Australia in Twickenham on Friday (kick-off 8.10pm), in the enforced absence of Caelan Doris from this entire Nations Championship the captaincy has been rotated perhaps even more than the head coach anticipated.

Granted Dan Sheehan was rested for both the 36-20 win over Japan in Newcastle last July and the 43-15 victory over Fiji a fortnight ago. But now, on foot of his two-game suspension, Tadhg Beirne captains his country for the third time, having done so in each of those games.

“It’s not ideal in how I’ve ended up here as captain, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that I’ve been given this opportunity to captain Ireland and how much pride that brings me and also of course my family,” said the Munster captain.

“It’s an environment I’ve been involved in for a long, long time and I know very well. So, to get to lead these boys out is very special to me and to my family as well.”

Captaincy doesn’t change his preparation for the actual game, and he would normally be part of the leadership group in any case. “But in leading the meetings, that’s probably where the workload increases a little bit.”

[ Jacob Stockdale to start for Ireland against Australia as Andy Farrell makes two changesOpens in new window ]

He certainly can’t have been part of a more quaint setting for the eve-of-match captain’s run – which was both light and lighthearted given the six-day turnaround – than the Athletic Ground in the leafy suburbs of Richmond, London.

Like his head coach, Beirne is fully respectful of the danger posed by this, or any, Wallabies side.

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth tackles Ireland's Tadhg Beirne. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I just think they can score from anywhere. I think they’re that type of team. They have the individuals that have the skill set, and I think when they click, they probably could beat anyone in the world, and they’ve shown that over the past 12 months.

“To beat South Africa, it’s no easy feat, and I think when they really are firing, they’re an incredibly tough team to beat. We’ve seen that in the third Test against the Lions, how good they were that day.

“It’s a huge challenge for us and we can’t just expect to win. We have to turn up and certainly be at 100 per cent to beat them.”

Organisers have officially entitled this game as a ‘third-place final’, although in reality it’s more akin to a fifth/sixth playoff, and Beirne admitted: “Of course I’d love to be playing the first v second playoff. Of course I would. But it’s just the way the format works out.

“I think we put that whole thing aside. We haven’t spoken about it being a fifth-sixth playoff, we’re just looking at it as an international game. It obviously goes to world rankings and everything and we’re very much focused on it being a game added on in this four-game block and we’ve an opportunity to go four for four, if we put in a good enough performance.

“But we also know what Australia are capable of so we’re very much focused on it being a Test game. We haven’t really looked at it in the league at all. I’m sure if we were playing for first place, the conversation would be about that, but we’re not in that position so we’re looking at this as a Test game.”

Part of Beirne’s remit will be to engage with the respected Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli. “I remember dealing with him all right a few times, I definitely have.”

Good to deal with?

“Yeah,” said Beirne. “He’ll talk to you unlike some referees.”