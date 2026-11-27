Learnings, work-ons ... there’s a whole vernacular peculiar to modern-day rugby around improving from match to match. Ireland go to Twickenham on Friday night looking to beat Australia and secure a fourth straight win in the northern leg of the new Nations Championship.

Fifth place overall in the tournament doesn’t get anyone a gold star, but nor should it detract from winning matches. That’s a good habit. There will always be those who wish to frame success in a negative light, move the goalposts away from the achievement.

They represent the glass half-empty merchants; curmudgeons that’ll peddle Argentina were injury-ravaged and out of form, or that South Africa were tired after their exertions in Paris and before that against New Zealand. That’s not to say everyone needs to blindly step on to a bandwagon.

Given the prematch hoopla and the way the game panned out, there was plenty to celebrate in the win over the Springboks, including, in an obtuse manner, that Ireland left another three plus tries out there. South Africa couldn’t reply in kind.

Joy can be found in creativity when a team wins. Lessons too. Andy Farrell and his coaches will have noted those, especially the importance of patience and maintaining depth if looking to play wide and away from the front-line of carriers.

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In the fifth minute, a brilliant attack up one touchline culminated in Dan Sheehan being grounded short of the line. Ryan Baird carried into contact and from the next ruck the equation is straightforward. If Robbie Henshaw is a tiny bit deeper, and in fairness doesn’t juggle the ball, Jesse Kriel would not have been able to shoot up and force him to turn back inside.

The ball would have been shipped on to Rob Baloucoune, and he would have had the option of firing a pass to Tadhg Beirne alone in a postcode of space as Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, the last defender had come up and in; 9/10 for creativity and just a glitch in the execution.

Ireland scored soon after through Baloucoune. Stuart McCloskey, initially flat to the line, dropped deeper, as did Henshaw, and this allowed the former to fire a long pass over the blitzing South African defence. Clever appreciation, realignment and execution in the moment.

Robert Baloucoune scores Ireland's second try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Baloucoune was denied a second try soon after when Cameron Hanekom flicked the ball from the Irish wing’s grasp as he stretched for the line. Had Baloucoune spotted team-mate Sam Prendergast looping around him, the outhalf had Baird available in acres of space to run in, unopposed.

There was another example on 47 minutes, again so much to admire in the way Ireland worked the opportunity that fell to Rónan Kelleher, who had Hugo Keenan and Baird on his outside with two Springboks defending the short-side on the outskirts of the South African 22.

[ I don’t want to be the rugby Grinch on Ireland’s good festive vibes. But...Opens in new window ]

France and New Zealand are brilliant at converting these chances. A draw and pass puts Baird away and an even-money favourite to make the line.

There was another scenario on 61 minutes when Sheehan was held up in a tackle over the line by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park zipped the flat pass right across several Irish players, as he has done so many times in the past for tries. To be fair there was a nanosecond of disconnect before Thomas Clarkson would have appeared in his peripheral vision, coming around the short-side of the previous ruck. That was the play: Clarkson to Prendergast to Baird; try-time.

That’s the challenge against Australia at Twickenham on Friday night, to hold depth and negate a blitzing player or defence in the opposition 22 when moving the ball to width, and for the players who can see the panoramic picture to communicate what’s on. It’s small tweaks, a bit of patience. Ireland are creating chances; the next milestone on the road is to take more of them.