In late 1998, Tony Blair was prime minister of Britain, Lionel Jospin was prime minister of France and Gerhard Schröder had just been elected chancellor of Germany. The EU had 15 member states and pro-European, centre-left parties were in power – either alone or in coalitions – in all but two of them.

Not quite three decades later, the continent’s politics once again seem to be tilting in a single direction – except this time the momentum belongs to the nationalist far right and the outcome could be a significant unpicking of the postwar European consensus that built the EU.

Between the end of this month and the end of next year, an extraordinary electoral sequence will sweep the bloc. Voters in four of the EU’s five biggest member states, by population and economy, head to the polls, with parliamentary elections also due in Estonia, Finland, Greece and Slovakia, and regional ballots in Germany.

Spain

Spain kicks off the cycle with a snap general election on November 29th, with prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s socialist coalition facing probable defeat to right-wing parties in the shape of the conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox, which already govern together in some Spanish regions.

France

Next come presidential and parliamentary elections in France in the spring. The clear front-runner in the presidential race is Marine Le Pen of far-right party the National Rally (RN), well ahead of the far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon and a hopelessly divided mainstream opposition.

Poland

When Poland votes later next year, nationalist parties that between them command nearly half the national vote could well unseat the liberal coalition of prime minister Donald Tusk, despite recent splits.

Italy

And in Italy, Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has far-right roots, hopes to secure a second term in elections due before the end of 2027 – while facing pressure on her right flank from the upstart National Future party.

Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni in Berlin on November 19th. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty Images

‘Implosion’

Paradoxically, this nationalist surge arrives amid strong public support for the EU. Shocked by the chaos of Brexit and seeking reassurance in an increasingly alarming world, a record 74 per cent of Europeans say their country benefits from membership and very few Eurosceptic parties now advocate leaving outright.

The Eurosceptics and nationalists do, however, still view the bloc as a top-down project that undermines national sovereignty and aim to transform it into an altogether looser association of sovereign nation-states. In the words of the Italian political scientist Nathalie Tocci, that means this coming electoral supercycle could “dramatically change the face of Europe” – triggering not simply “a slow erosion of the European project but a hollowing out, if not an outright implosion”.

All elections differ and national specifics loom large. But analysts agree the underlying forces at work here are connected: sluggish growth, ageing populations, strained public finances and a spiralling cost of living have chipped away at support for Europe’s traditional catch-all centre-left and centre-right parties. The wave of youth-led protests sweeping Europe is only the most visible sign of deep voter discontent.

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Meanwhile, nationalist parties have become increasingly adept at conjuring and exploiting an ever-evolving list of supposed threats and crises, from migration and vaccines to the green transition, support for Ukraine, globalisation, international elites and supranational institutions – narratives bolstered by Russian disinformation and overt backing for “patriotic” parties from Donald Trump’s White House.

As a result, politics has fragmented, and polarised: nearly one in four voters now backs far-right parties – a share that has grown almost fivefold since the mid-1990s.

Non-linear

The rise has not been linear: over the past year or so, while the far-right Alternative für Deutschland scored a historic regional election victory in eastern Germany, in the Netherlands Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom lost nearly a third of its seats, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz was soundly beaten in Hungary and the far-right Sweden Democrats shed support for the first time in 16 years.

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But the underlying upward trend appears clear – fuelled above all, political scientists argue, by the normalisation and mainstreaming of far-right ideas, most notably on immigration.

Centre-right parties are gradually dismantling “firewalls” that once barred co-operation with the radical right. At the European level, the centre-right European People’s Party has increasingly turned to farther-right groups to roll back parts of the European green deal and tighten migration rules.

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For the EU, the biggest impact of this election supercycle could be in the European Council of national leaders, which now features just three centre-left heads of government out of 27. If Eurosceptic leaders in France, Spain and Poland join those of Czechia, Italy, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia by the end of 2027, they would not have the numbers to rewrite EU law – but they would constitute a formidable blocking minority.

Paralysis

EU budget negotiations, future enlargement, aid to Ukraine and deeper integration in essential fields such as defence, energy, finance and technology could all face paralysis, analysts warn.

Safety in numbers, notes Tocci, could change current leaders’ behaviour in the council. Meloni’s relative restraint has been dictated, in part, by her relative isolation among mainstream peers such as Tusk, Sánchez and France’s Emmanuel Macron (alongside Rome’s reliance on €200bn in EU recovery funds).

If she were instead sitting down with the likes of Le Pen, Poland’s far-right Law and Justice (PiS) leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, and a Vox-backed Spanish government, with National Future’s hardline Roberto Vannacci breathing down her neck at home and those EU funds winding down, she might have less incentive to play pro-EU ball.

The decisive battleground is France. Le Pen’s election platform sets her on a collision course with Brussels: she aims to cut €11bn from France’s EU budget contribution, hold a constitutional referendum to proclaim the supremacy of French over European law, and breach various single-market rules.

And France “carries very significant influence over the EU”, said Mujtaba Rahman of the Eurasia Group consultancy. Compared with Orbán, he notes, a president Le Pen would have “far more leverage to carry out the far-right playbook of subverting the EU’s law-based, supranational architecture”. – Guardian