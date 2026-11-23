One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime, and being told you or a loved one has the disease is undoubtedly a scary experience.

However, despite the fact that approximately 24,200 people in Ireland receive the diagnosis of an invasive cancer every year, 65 per cent of cancer patients in Ireland are alive five years after their diagnosis.

And many live happy, healthy lives long after that, and say the experience has helped them to develop a different perspective on life.

We spoke to three cancer survivors to find out what their situation was and how they are doing today.

‘I wear my heart on my sleeve and live harder every day’

Aran Mackey

Aran Mackey was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer when she was in her late 30s

Aran Mackey lives in Kilkenny with her husband David and their three children. The public health nurse was diagnosed “unexpectedly” with an aggressive form of breast cancer when she was in her late 30s. Despite feeling well at the time and having no symptoms, she discovered a lump and immediately sought medical advice.

“In January 2018, while living in Qatar, I found a tiny pea-sized lump in my axilla (armpit) and presented to a clinic the next day,” she says. “I was told that it may be an infection and was prescribed an antibiotic, but I politely but firmly requested a mammogram and ultrasound as I was extremely worried. And, with my nursing background, I knew as soon as the sonographer commenced my ultrasound scan that my life was about to take a very different path.

“Within a week, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, which had rapidly spread to my lymph nodes, and two weeks later had my first mastectomy, followed by five months of chemotherapy and 20 rounds of radiation therapy. In January 2019, I underwent a total hysterectomy and bilateral oophorectomy, resulting in a surgically-induced menopause. Then, in 2020, I underwent my second mastectomy and DIEP flap reconstruction.

“Thankfully, I am now doing really well and having a cancer diagnosis has taught me that there is so much to be grateful for in life. I now say yes more and no a little bit more too. I wear my heart on my sleeve and live harder every day as I know I have got a second chance at life.

[ Hannah Fry says cancer diagnosis left her fearing ‘horrific end of my existence’Opens in new window ]

“I just try to do my best in every aspect of my life. I don’t waste time doing things that don’t sit right with me. Life is too short to waste precious time doing something you don’t enjoy.

“I’ve learned that ageing is a privilege that so many cancer patients are denied, and I’m so lucky to be still here alive and thriving and am very grateful for my body, all it has endured and recovered from.

“I urge people to follow up on any health concerns they may have, as we have to be our own advocates; if I had not advocated for myself on that fateful morning, I am certain I would not be here to tell my story and raise my children.

“I am grateful for the opportunity cancer gave me to cross paths with some really brave men and women and also to see the kindness of people in my life. I know wholeheartedly that the love and support I received carried me through the darkest of days and lifted me up when I was broken.

“I have learned that recovery is a work in progress, so my advice to others going through it is to give yourself time; don’t compare your story; there’s no race to get back to ‘normal’. We are so lucky in Ireland to have amazing support systems such as the Marie Keating Foundation and local cancer support centres. I took part in the Marie Keating Survive and Thrive Programme, which helps people who have finished cancer treatment to find a new normal after cancer diagnosis. It was so beneficial, and I would highly recommend this course for anyone in recovery. As any cancer survivor will tell you, the recovery is harder than you can imagine, but you are never alone; don’t ever be afraid to pick up that phone and reach out for help.

“Cancer has changed me. The fear is, and always will be, very real. After cancer, you live your life a little bit scared as each milestone, each trigger or health issue causes the fear to creep up and take over – not always, but sometimes.

“I am so grateful to be well and to every person who touched my heart over the past few years; the friends old and new, the nurses and doctors who cared for and reassured me, and my loved ones who held and supported me throughout. Every part of life is an honour now, and I have a greater appreciation, which I took for granted before my diagnosis. I know how very lucky I am and it’s an absolute privilege to be here. To those friends that I have lost along the way, you are always in my heart.”

‘I looked at my life and decided I had to make major changes’

Marie Kennedy

Marie Kennedy: 'My advice to someone else who has just been diagnosed would be to trust your doctors and don’t be afraid to ask questions.'

Mother-of-three Marie Kennedy lives in Dublin with her husband and has been through cancer twice in her lifetime – in 2002 and then again in 2014. She is now doing well and says having the disease has taught her to live well and make the most out of life.

“My first surgery and reconstruction was in 2002, but this was a bit difficult, and I had further reconstruction in 2004. I was then diagnosed with a different form of breast cancer in 2014 and underwent a double mastectomy and major reconstructive surgery. I also took medication for 10 years and finally finished this in December 2024.

“While my surgery was extremely extensive and difficult, taking in excess of 11 hours, it was very effective. We are very lucky that in Ireland we have top medics in this field who are improving outcomes all the time and saving lives. Additionally, advances in treatment and new medicines are greatly improving and allowing people to live well.

“A positive and measured approach to each stage of treatment helped me not to be overwhelmed by all the possible outcomes, and instead I dealt with each stage separately. While not as easy as it sounds, this helped relieve some of the anxiety, particularly relating to my second diagnosis, which was very unexpected.

“But after recovering from my first diagnosis, I took on a lot as I was happy to be over the situation, and put everything and everyone before myself. However, eventually this did more harm than good and caused me a lot of anxiety. So I learned to say no when not feeling up to something.

[ Cancer diagnosis: A more functional approach to being ‘thrown off the roundabout of life’Opens in new window ]

“After my second diagnosis, I looked at my life and decided I had to make major changes. I was fortunate that I could give up work and was able to recover and look after myself, live with less stress and anxiety and now look forward to enjoying life.

“My advice to someone else who has just been diagnosed would be to trust your doctors and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Talk to as many experienced people as you can and also seek out support groups. Talking openly to people who are in similar situations greatly alleviates concerns and allows us to compare situations and get advice on moving forward into recovery.

“Also, be open with family and friends, accept support when it is offered. Put yourself first and try to de-stress your life in whatever way you can.”

‘It took time to trust life and to trust my body again’

Yvonne Joye

Yvonne Joye: 'The trivial urgencies of my so-called busy life were put in their place when my oncologist spoke of cancer, tumours and surgery.'

Originally from Cork, but living in Dublin with her husband and three children for 35 years, Yvonne Joye is celebrating 17 years of being free of cancer after first being diagnosed in November 2009.

“I am a long way away from that dark day when I was diagnosed with breast cancer – something, in my youthful arrogance, I never thought would happen to me as I was too busy to be sick,” she says.

“But the trivial urgencies of my so-called busy life were put in their place when my oncologist spoke of cancer, tumours and surgery. That was when terror took hold – I would not see my kids grow up, I would not be their mother and I would not see how their lives would unfold.

“However, my cancer had been caught early, and mine is a positive story.

[ Should bowel cancer screening be extended to younger age groups?Opens in new window ]

“So, I did what I was asked to do and took every step I was told to take. I trusted my medical team, and they did not do me wrong – and although 17 years ago I couldn’t see past a couple of days, today, life is a horizon on a clear blue day.

“It took time to trust life and to trust my body again. But the trust has returned, and even though the old Yvonne has definitely gone, I am used to the ‘new’ one now. I am not complacent and am vigilant about my check-ups, but I only allow the anxiety to creep in in the hours before the appointment.

“I owe too much to too many not to believe in and be excited about the rest of my life.”