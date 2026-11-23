The Kremlin star bearing the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, installed in front of the US Embassy in Moscow. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

In April, an account under the name Aiden Minnis posted a call to action on X. Minnis – who is from Wiltshire in England and of Irish descent – describes himself as a “British-Irish Volunteer in the Russian Armed Forces”. He urged his followers to disrupt military equipment bound for Ukraine “in the UK and Ireland”. More than 200,000 people saw it.

In September, a prosecutor alleged in a London court that Minnis had exchanged almost 60 messages on the Telegram app with Joshua Cammidge, a 31-year-old from Swindon, in late August, discussing how Cammidge could target drone factories in his hometown.

Cammidge is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and intending to commit or engaged in preparing an act of sabotage, linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps, a group controlled by Russian military intelligence. He denies all charges, and his lawyers said “communications in which he engaged were nothing more than a waste of time and are not to be taken seriously”. His trial is set for April 2027. Minnis said he had “no involvement in the recruitment of any British [people]”.

But the accusations come against a background of growing nervousness about Russia’s potential reach into Europe.

Hostile states appear to be attacking the services that everyday life depends on – and recent events in Ireland suggest we have little room for complacency.

A cyberattack hit refrigeration systems in more than a dozen Irish supermarkets, hoax bomb threats disrupted Irish news organisations, more than 27 flights across the Continent including Aer Lingus and Ryanair services, and most recently, schools in Ireland and Europe.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said these were “co-ordinated”, and although he declined to speculate on the perpetrator, security services believe it is “credible” that Russia was behind the recent supermarket and airline incidents. French authorities have blamed Iran for a series of supermarket cyberattacks that hit their country in October.

Martin acknowledged that “hybrid attacks” have increased across Europe since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The term describes attacks that fall short of conventional methods of war, like sabotage, arson, cyberattacks, drone incursions or information manipulation; acts deniable enough to escape direct blame, but disruptive enough to sow panic and confusion. Britain’s defence secretary Wes Streeting prefers a more blunt description: “state-sponsored terrorism”.

Whatever you choose to call it, you don’t have to look too far for examples. In November 2025, an explosion damaged a Polish railway line used to carry aid to Ukraine. Poland’s prime minister said the two suspects were Ukrainians working for Russian intelligence. In August 2026, a drone carrying explosive devices was discovered close to Ukrainian cargo planes at Leipzig Airport.

[ Germany says Russia was behind last month’s attempted drone attack at Leipzig airportOpens in new window ]

Behind such incidents may be state entities, proxies operating on behalf of a state, or simply ordinary people recruited online. Part of the campaign’s effectiveness is the fact that we simply don’t know.

A September report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (where I work) documented how young people in online communities devoted to violence were being offered payments, often in cryptocurrency, to set fires and commit sabotage across Europe; multiple indicators suggested possible Russian state-linked support for these activities.

Alongside these threats runs a new risk: the prospect Russia may be recruiting Europeans in support of its operations. Irish people now seem to be among its targets.

A recent investigation by the Berlin-based Cyfluence Research Center (CRC) – an independent nonprofit organisation funded and supported through public research grants, which studies hostile influence operations – identified a network attributed to a pro-Kremlin figure online. The network consists of dozens of social media accounts across multiple popular platforms, including X, Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. The man behind it, an Irish person who refers to himself as David Z, has long-standing links to Irish far-right movements.

The CRC tracked how this network’s messaging specifically targets “Irish patriots”, invoking Ireland’s “tradition of resilience under pressure and refusal to be dictated to by distant powers”, and seeks to recruit Irish people to train as drone pilots and join Russia’s Armed Forces. Lately, some accounts were observed posting AI-generated content in French and Spanish, indicating intentions to reach additional audiences.

Who is behind bomb threats to airlines and Irish media? Listen | 17:15

What makes the malign network’s online activity especially concerning is the overt dissemination of calls to sabotage facilities across Europe and recruitment offers on behalf of Russia. Online appeals by the Russia-based Minnis to “disrupt supplies of weapons to Ukraine” and “Disrupt the WARMONGERING B*****DS !” – with links to a list of potential targets in the EU originally posted by Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev – closely mirror those promoted by the network.

The CRC points to “an emerging infrastructure that constitutes an active hybrid threat. On the surface, we see a combination of Russian hostile influence activity and efforts to recruit foreign volunteers”. It suggests “these activities could mask a more serious threat: the creation of dormant ‘disposable assets’ in Ireland and the rest of Europe”.

[ ‘Almost daily’ cyberattacks are ‘very, very worrying’, warns TaoiseachOpens in new window ]

There is no evidence that efforts to recruit pliable Irish supporters have succeeded. But little is known about what happens in private or encrypted online channels.

Perhaps more critically, it is not clear that Irish law is ready. Cammidge was charged under Britain’s National Security Act 2023, which created specific offences of assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage. In May, when an Irish civil servant was accused of leaking confidential material to a foreign intelligence service, he was first charged with unlawful use of a computer. Only later was he charged under our main espionage law, the Official Secrets Act, which dates from 1963. It deals with leaking information that harms the State and says nothing about sabotage.

Gardaí say that voluntarily enlisting in the regular armed forces of a foreign country is “generally not considered a criminal offence”. The platforms offer little more. X bans recruitment for violent groups but allows exceptions for “state or governmental entities”, which may leave recruitment for Russia’s Armed Forces untouched. Telegram, where much of this activity takes place, is regulated in Belgium – though under the Digital Services Act, Coimisiún na Meán can ask Belgium’s regulator to investigate.

The Taoiseach said the Garda and the State’s security services are investigating the cyberattacks and bomb hoaxes and liaising closely with their European counterparts. Beyond this, how the State intends to respond or counter threats like these is unknown. Ireland’s National Security Strategy remains in development after years of delay. Other states like Sweden already conduct public service announcement campaigns to build citizens’ resilience for an increasingly disruptive future.

Separately, the EU continues to target those it says are associated with state-linked hybrid campaigns. Last week, the EU sanctioned NoName057 (16), a pro-Russian hacker group it blames for cyberattacks on government bodies, infrastructure and businesses in member states.

What all of this suggests is that, at a time when the Government is telling us to Be Emergency Ready, the Irish public is nervous about growing risks to the State. Being ready starts with being told what we are preparing for.

Ciarán O’Connor is a researcher and journalist who focuses on extremism and technology, and works for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue

Eilon Bendet is a cyber threat researcher, influence defence specialist and research director at the Berlin-based Cyfluence Research Center