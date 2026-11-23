People vote during municipal elections in Alexandra township near Johannesburg in November. The ANC lost badly in local elections, turning a once-dominant force credited with overturning apartheid into 'any other political party'. Photograph: Joao Silva/The New York Times

Dramatic recent elections across the globe – from Hungary and Brazil, to Serbia and the US midterms – have reshaped political landscapes, with more to come.

One equally momentous electoral earthquake largely slipped under the radar. South African municipal elections inflicted a body blow on the country’s once-invincible ruling African National Congress (ANC).

How the mighty have fallen: a majority no longer. The party suffered a rout in six of the country’s eight biggest cities. The election was for councillors to run those eight cities, 44 districts and 205 local municipalities.

The party of Nelson Mandela, the ANC – which led the transition from apartheid to constitutionalism and multiracial democracy – saw its municipal vote plummet to its lowest level ever at below 31 per cent. It had already fallen from 65 per cent in 2006 to approximately 58 per cent in the 2019 national election and 45.59 per cent in the 2021 local election, before dropping further to 30.76 per cent in 2026.

In the 2024 national elections, the ANC lost its absolute majority in parliament for the first time. It now governs at the head of a coalition Government of National Unity, but this month voters continued to desert the party. The ANC secured outright control in only 53 municipalities. The number of hung councils doubled to 142. Control of local government now hangs on coalition building, which is not something the ANC enjoys or is adept at.

The centrist Democratic Alliance (DA) ( 25 per cent), long the country’s second-largest party and predominantly backed by the white population, received the most votes in five large metro areas. It will pick up the important mayoralties of cities like Pretoria and Johannesburg, where veteran DA former leader Helen Zille is likely to get the nod.

The new MK party of former president Jacob Zuma, who broke away from the ANC and was expelled from it, held the third-largest share of votes on around 10 per cent.

An important one-time component of the ANC, the South African Communist Party, stood independently for the first time. It took 2.4 per cent. It is part of a loose bloc of left-leaning parties that includes other ANC breakaways like MK and the radical black nationalist Economic Freedom Fighters. It is pressing against any ANC deal with the DA, which is seen as still representing white privilege and pro-capitalist policies.

The bleed in support for the ANC from left and right – the DA is now receiving significant shares of the black middle-class vote – makes the question existential for the party. It is undergoing an extensive internal analysis about purpose and direction as it embarks on a series of difficult local alliance negotiations.

[ ‘Very catastrophic outcome’: Support for ANC declines further in South Africa voteOpens in new window ]

ANC officials concede the need for serious self-reflection. They are picking a new leader next year, ahead of parliamentary elections in 2029, of the MPs who ultimately will pick the next president. There has been little excitement around successors to president Cyril Ramaphosa. Some reports now suggest he is considering resignation in the wake of the disastrous elections.

“If we do nothing about this situation, or if we continue the way in which we’ve been doing things, we are going to be an insignificant party that nobody will want to talk to in 2029,” says Mdumiseni Ntuli, the ANC’s director of elections.

But it will be an uphill struggle, one the party has long failed to address. “The impatience and dissatisfaction among ordinary people are justified,” said Mandela as far back as 1999.

The post-apartheid settlement proved far more successful at redistributing political rights than economic opportunity. More than three decades have passed since the first free vote. Nearly 60 per cent of South Africans are now “born frees”, born after apartheid and with no direct memory of the racial order that shaped earlier generations.

Apartheid remains the vital historical explanation for enduring structural inequality. But it is no longer an adequate political explanation for contemporary governance failures. The ANC’s liberation credentials, once an unassailable source of electoral legitimacy, have inevitably waned. Economic stagnation, inequality, poverty, crime and particularly high youth unemployment – five million people are jobless – blight communities. In the townships, the constant water and power cuts, uncollected rubbish and potholes are generating rage in the party’s traditional base. And then there are the corruption scandals. Many of these implicate the ANC’s most senior officials, notably Zuma before he set up MK.

Like elsewhere, migrants are being blamed. The past year has seen rising violence against immigrants and foreigners. Fear-driven departures have led to the displacement or repatriation of an estimated 13,000-25,000 people.

There is, the ANC has learned, room for yet more blame to be passed around. The party’s complacency and corruption, its hubristic assumption that it had earned the right to rule and the affection of the people through its historic achievements, may finally be bringing it down.