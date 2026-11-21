During Alex Ferguson’s time at Manchester United, there was one food that reigned supreme: the Jaffa Cake.

The advice – five Jaffa Cakes on training days or three before a game – was seemingly embraced by players. In a match against Charlton in 2006, Rio Ferdinand went down injured, prompting United’s physio to enter the fray. While the centre back got a cursory once-over, a mini packet of Jaffa Cakes was produced, which Ferdinand made light work of before bounding back into play.

McVitie’s didn’t hold the answer to sporting excellence. The penchant for Jaffa Cakes during the Fergie years was simply one of countless trends that have swept through the world of sports nutrition. The same is true now of the humble Squares bar, a cereal treat once aimed at children that has morphed into the go-to fuel of runners and gym-goers alike.

“I don’t know what they’ve done to market themselves as the perfect [fuel] before or during training, but whoever did the marketing is a genius,” says registered dietitian Orla Walsh, a former head performance dietitian with Athletics Ireland. “They’re definitely trends, because there’s nothing that special about them, other than the fact that they taste nice and they’re really light, low in fibre, high in sugar.”

While not a cornerstone of a healthy diet, in a sport setting, such foods can certainly serve a purpose. “As a dietitian, there’s no good or bad food – nuance matters,” Walsh explains. “Nutrition is about is giving your body what it needs when it needs it.

“I think everyone who’s exercising with intent should key in to what they’re doing nutrition-wise,” she adds. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Olympic level or under-eights, the same rules apply. Getting the basics right is the vast majority of performance nutrition.”

Contrary to what social media might have us believe, peddling enough nutrition-related information (and misinformation) to choke a horse, Walsh says a few simple guidelines can make a significant difference to performance.

Edwin Van der Sar of Manchester United gets an energy biscuit delivered to him during a match against Wolves in March 2010. Photograph: AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

To properly fuel for exercise, she highlights three pillars: hydration, carbohydrates and timing.

“Before you go into a training session, or a match, you want to be well hydrated. That sounds like a really boring thing to say, because people are told it all the time, but it’s the first reason for failure in performance, it’s the first reason for a dip in performance, and it’s the most important thing by far.”

Walsh suggests aiming to be well hydrated in the 24 hours before you exercise, adding: “We know we’re well hydrated when we’re peeing every two to three hours, it’s a good volume, and it’s light in colour.”

Next up is carbohydrates, which are “king when it comes to performance”.

Walsh notes that while everyday meals should aim to be high in fibre, protein and good fats, “they are very different to the meals that you’re eating before and after training or a match” when carbohydrates should have a starring role, as the body uses them as fuel during sustained exercise.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United eats a banana during a match. Photograph: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

That advice also ties in to the final piece of the puzzle: timing.

“If you have oodles of fibre before you train, your tummy is going to be really upset. If you have lots of protein and fats in your meal, it’s going to take ages to digest, so you’re going to be running around with a belly full of food.

Jaffa Cakes were the go-to energy food for Manchester United during the Alex Ferguson years. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“You want your meal to be digested before you go play, because you want it supporting or helping in that performance, she says. “By the time you go on to the pitch, if your stomach’s empty, all those carbohydrates are in your blood ready to help with performance.”

In practice, that could be something like a bowl of low-fibre cereal and milk, fruit juice or, yes, those aforementioned cereal bars.

On whether players need to take a leaf out of Ferdinand’s book and chow down mid-match, Walsh advises “it’s about time and environment”.

“If you’re exercising for less than an hour, you probably don’t need anything. If you’re exercising more than an hour, you probably need something.

“When we’re talking about 60 to 90 minutes, you might not really benefit all that much from carbohydrates. Some people do, it just depends. If your fuelling prior was on point, then you may not need to take anything on at all.”

For those who could benefit from the added boost, she says most people can tolerate 30g of carbohydrates an hour. “That’s five jelly babies, much less than like you would think, or one gel.” However, she warns: “I often see people who are taking on [food] and they’re just taking on far too much.”

So simplicity may be the key to unlocking your sporting best, and, in the words of another United old boy: “Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.”