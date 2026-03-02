TV View: Martin O’Neill and Pádraig Harrington – a breed apart who never stop believing

Maybe the television ad people were trying to tell Martin O’Neill something.

There he was, celebrating his 74th birthday by standing ashen-faced on the Ibrox touchline on a dank Glasgow afternoon on the first day of March, watching his Celtic side go 2-0 down to Rangers while the home crowd serenaded him with a tune about him being a Fenian you-know-yourself. Happy birthday, Martin.

And come the ad break, there was the trio of Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis lazing in their robes by a pool in a sunny hotspot, supping cocktails and ordering takeaways while turning down the job offers that were popping up on their phones.

You had to wonder was Martin beginning to regret not joining the ex-gaffers in the sunshine, instead of answering Dermot Desmond’s SOS.

And the chances of his Bhoys coming back to win the game, thereby breathing some life in to their pursuit of Hearts and making that birthday a jolly one, were, Sky Sports’ Ian Crocker told us, slim.

“The last time they achieved the feat was 1983 when Charlie Nicholas was the hero,” he said. In 1983, O’Neill was playing for Norwich, so that’s not today nor yesterday.

There was, as it proved, to be no emulating of that feat, but Celtic did at least battle back for a draw, a revival that did wonders for Martin’s mood, the fella even finding the energy to break up a shemozzle at the end.

“He shouldn’t be doing that at his age,” said Chris Sutton, who if he’d said it to Martin’s face then would have ended up at the bottom of Sam, Alan and Tony’s pool.

“You were second best in the first half,” the Sky man told O’Neill.

“We weren’t even second best, we were fourth best,” Martin said come full-time.

“Did you read them the riot act at half-time?”

“In contrast to a few years ago, I’m relatively calm in the dressingroom ... if it was the old Celtic team, I’d have gone absolutely ballistic.”

Neil Lennon, a member of that old team, had a chuckle back in the studio. “Twenty years ago, he’d have been tearing paint off the wall.”

By contrast, Pádraig Harrington at 54 is, of course, a nipper, but there are those who think he’s too antiquated to ever win another Major.

'I’m gonna be the first to make a comeback,' Pádraig Harrington told The Late Late Show. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Sitting alongside Danny ‘Geezer’ Dyer on The Late Late Show, a surreal coupling if there were one, he put manners on Patrick Kielty when the host suggested that “golfers tend not to get better with age”.

“Is there another Major in you?” Kielty asked, his tone somewhat intimating that Harrington’s Major-winning days were done.

“I believe it,” Harrington said. “I create my own reality, and I believe it. It doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks, it doesn’t matter what the bookmakers think, it doesn’t matter what the stats guys think. Pretty much all professional golfers are burned out after 20 years in the game. It’s just the nature of it. But do you know what? I’m gonna be the first to make a comeback.”

Go on, you good thing.

You could listen to this fella for an age, especially when he talks about the value of sport, how it pumps life into folk no matter what level they play at, and how pushy parents need to take a chill pill and just let Johnny or Jenny enjoy it.

“I’m a great believer in you’ve got to enjoy your sport first, and then you’ll get good at it. Sometimes people put a lot of pressure on kids to get good at the sport, thinking if they get good at it they’ll love it.”

If you’re taking them to a golf course?

“Always take them home before they’re tired, don’t keep them there too long. On the way home, bring them for a Coca-Cola or take them for an ice cream ... it’s moments with their dad or mum that they’ll remember for life. They’ll go back to the golf course in 50, 60 years time thinking that they love golf, but they’re actually remembering the time that they spent with a parent, 15 minutes alone when it was just them.”

Can someone make this man our Sports Tsar, please?

After the career Harrington has had, he could be lazing in a robe by a pool in a sunny hotspot, sipping cocktails and ordering takeaways. Instead he’s hunting that fourth Major.

Sometimes it’s hard to comprehend how the rest of us belong to the same breed as Harrington and O’Neill.