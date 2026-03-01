Reo Hatate nets late leveller as Celtic fight back for draw at Rangers

A dramatic last-gasp leveller by Reo Hatate earned Celtic a 2-2 comeback draw against Rangers at Ibrox but Premiership leaders Hearts emerged the winners on the day.

Hoops boss Martin O’Neill had little initially to celebrate on his 74th birthday as Gers striker Youssef Chermiti opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a stunning overhead kick then flicked in a second in the 26th minute.

The visitors stormed back after the break and left-back Kieran Tierney reduced the deficit in the 56th minute.

Rangers were hanging on desperately until VAR intervened – with a couple of minutes remaining – and a penalty was awarded to the Hoops for a Dujon Sterling handball.

Jack Butland saved Hatate’s spot-kick and his effort from the rebound, but the Hoops substitute scored at the third attempt.

With nine fixtures remaining, Danny Rohl’s side are six points behind leaders Hearts and two ahead of Celtic who have a game in hand over the top two.