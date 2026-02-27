Murray hails Gibson-Park as one of the greats

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Conor Murray expected “a big response” from Ireland when they took on England at Twickenham. But? “Nothing like this. Last Saturday was as close as I’ve seen to a complete performance,” he says in his column today, the “increasing din of negativity around Andy Farrell’s squad” now “silenced”. He reserves special praise for Jamison Gibson-Park whose display was among the best he’s ever seen from an Irish player.

That triumph was followed by increased speculation about Farrell’s future with Ireland come the end of his contract after the 2027 World Cup, but Saracens issued a statement on Thursday denying that they have made a move for the coach.

The one downer from Twickenham was the injury sustained by James Lowe, Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby confirming that he will miss the final two Six Nations games. Wales are next up, Johnny Watterson hearing Easterby’s thoughts on that game.

On the domestic front came news that Munster will lose the coaching services of Mike Prendergast at the end of the season, his destination reportedly Bath. That, no doubt, will put a dampener on their build-up to tomorrow’s URC game against Zebre, but Leinster have been given a boost ahead of their meeting with Cardiff in the shape of the return to their starting line-up of Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien.

While they have recovered from their injuries, Evan Ferguson is still struggling with his, Gavin Cummiskey reporting on the likelihood of him missing the World Cup play-off against the Czech Republic next month. Courtney Brosnan is hale and hearty, though, the goalkeeper looking forward to the Republic of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

Drogheda United, meanwhile, have been hit with a €15,000 fine and an away supporter ban after that flare-throwing incident at Oriel Park. Gavin fills you in.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran talks to Pat Gilroy, the former All-Ireland winning Dublin player and manager as protective as ever of the GAA’s amateur ethos, while in boxing, Ciarán Kirk has good news from the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria – Irish boxers are guaranteed at least four medals. And two former giants of Irish boxing are about to reunite, Zaur Antia due to join Billy Walsh in the USA set-up.

Philip Reid reports on a frustrating opening round for Shane Lowry at the Cognizant Classic in Florida, while Johnny Watterson looks at the challenge of being an Irish winter Olympian when the country offers next to no facilities or support.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor has a notion that the Cheltenham Festival’s famed Anglo-Irish rivalry is about to be revived, the home team fancying its chances this time around having played second fiddle to our bunch since 2015.

TV Watch: Sky Sports Golf has the second round of the Cognizant Classic from 3.30pm this afternoon, and at 7pm Leinster are way to Cardiff in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 1). And at 8pm, Bohemians make a belated return to Dalymount Park where they will host their beloved pals Shamrock Rovers in the league (Virgin Media Two).