Evan Ferguson to miss Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czech Republic

The Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is planning to be without Evan Ferguson for the World Cup play-off against the Czech Republic in Prague on March 26th.

Ferguson returned to Brighton and Hove Albion last week, having not featured for his loan club AS Roma since January 22nd due to repetitive ankle issues despite undergoing surgery last season.

“It is going to be a challenge for Evan now, to regain fitness and match sharpness,” Hallgrímsson told The Irish Times. “He is going to visit a specialist on Friday so we will know more then but it is looking unlikely that he will be with us in March at least. We need to be prepared for that.”

Earlier this month, Ferguson’s Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini highlighted four separate sprains, to the left and right ankles, since the 21-year-old joined the Serie A side last summer.

“This season has been a test for him psychologically,” said Hallgrímsson. “He looked really good in September. I’d never seen him so lean. He was fit. Muscular. Definitely the lightest I’d seen him since [2024]. The sharpest too.

“I thought it was a good sign going to Roma. I know they were training two times a day and that was new for him.”

Ferguson has made 22 appearances for Roma, scoring five goals, and he netted three times in four World Cup qualifiers before missing the November ties against Portugal and Hungary when Troy Parrott’s hat-trick in Budapest sent Ireland into the play-offs.

Parrott now looks certain to start as the lone striker when in Prague next month.

“It is tough because Adam Idah might have one game coming back from injury for Swansea [before the Czech match], and he won’t start, so it is unlikely Adam will be ready. Johnny Kenny is not playing much for Bolton, so hopefully he will start and start scoring. We do not have many options up front from players who are flying at the moment.”

