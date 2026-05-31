Ryan Moore labels Constitution River ‘a special horse’ after French Derby win

Ryan Moore labelled Constitution River “a special horse” after his dramatic and historic victory in Sunday’s Qatar Prix Du Jockey Cub at Chantilly.

Constitution River led home a rare clean sweep of the Classic places in the €1.5 million French Derby, beating his Aidan O’Brien-trained stable companions, Hawk Mountain and Montreal. The other Irish hope, A Boy Named Susie, was fourth for Donnacha O’Brien.

It was unique Irish dominance of a French Classic, but although Constitution River ultimately won by just three-parts-of-a-length his performance in overcoming an unfavourable high draw suggested a rare talent. Moore certainly appears to think so.

“The draw [15 of 16] was a slight concern, but I knew I had a very good horse, and I had to believe a horse like him will overcome that because he’s so straightforward; great speed, good temperament and gets the trip well,” said Moore.

“I’d say he’s quite a special horse really and I think the other two horses in the yard are both Group One horses, so he was going to have to work to beat them.”

Bookmaker reaction was to install Constitution River as a 5-2 joint-favourite with Ombudsman for Sandown’s Eclipse in July over 10 furlongs. He was also cut to 8-1 for the Arc in October. But versatility over distance may distinguish this colt.

“There could be a point [in stepping him up in trip] at some stage in his career. I think he’d be comfortable coming back in trip and I think he’d be comfortable going further – I think he’s quite a rare horse,” Moore added.

Constitution River is already something of a rarity as just the fifth Irish-trained winner of the Prix Du Jockey Club. St Mark’s Basilica (2021) and Camille Pissarro a year ago also won for O’Brien. David O’Brien saddled the first non-French winner of the race in 1982 with Assert. A year later, his legendary father, Vincent O’Brien, scored with Caerleon.

“He’s a baby still. He was green enough today but he had one easy run around Chester with ease in the ground and to come here in that type of race, going the opposite way on quick ground, he had to learn a lot very quickly,” said O’Brien.

“I thought he did brilliant because he did come off the bridle early and he didn’t surrender, he kept coming.”

In other news, bank holiday Monday sees a third renewal of the €200,000 Irish Stallion Farms Gowran Classic, the richest race of the year at the Co Kilkenny track, and it is the latest fixture with free entry sponsored by the Irish National Bookmakers Association.

Free entry into either the Irish Derby or the Irish Oaks is one of the perks for the winner of a restricted race, with prize money down to €2,000 for 10th.

Joseph O’Brien saddled the first four home last year and has a handful of the 17 hopefuls this time. There is also a cross-channel hope in Bunyola Bay, who represents Richard Hannon. Sean Levey travels to take the ride on a horse that won at Doncaster in April.

Topweight is O’Brien’s Hardy Warrior, third in a Longchamp Group Three in April behind Pearled Majesty, who ran ninth in Sunday’s Prix Du Jockey Club. He boasts a 107 rating. If he runs up to that Declan McDonogh’s mount should be hard to beat.

Another pair of O’Brien hopefuls, Perisher and Satoyama, are course winners but will need to step up considerably to match the claims of their more exposed stable companion.

There is also bank holiday racing in Listowel as three days of action there wind up. Blood Destiny will try to repeat his 2025 victory in the conditions’ chase, although Jesse Evans can put it up to him.