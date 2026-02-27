In-form Bohemians out to finally make home advantage count in Dublin derby

Bohemians are hoping their belated return to Dalymount Park is worth the wait when they host arch rivals Shamrock Rovers in Friday night’s Dublin derby.

Earlier this month, the Gypsies switched their opening Premier Division game of the season against St Patrick’s Athletic from their Phibsborough base to the Aviva Stadium.

While the venture paid dividends commercially, manager Alan Reynolds had made no secret of his preference for the game to be played at Dalymount Park.

The performance that day was certainly flat, even if Bohs did bank a point in the stalemate with the Saints, but his team has not looked back since then.

Back-to-back away wins against Sligo Rovers and Derry City have propelled Bohs to the top-of-the-table, on goal difference, after three games.

Maintaining that early momentum is the task on Friday night, with supporters flocking back to the old ground for one more season before redevelopment.

Reynolds said: “We face our toughest test so far. Shamrock Rovers have set the standard over the past number of years. That’s a challenge we are relishing. With two big wins on the road, we want to build on that now we are back on our own patch.

“We are up against clubs with considerably greater resources than we have, including [Friday’s] opponents. But we have shown in our opening three games that we have a team up for the fight, up for the challenge . . . [we have] players of quality and potential who really want to be successful.”

On Monday, Rovers passed up the opportunity to make it two wins from their opening couple of matches when Dundalk scored a late equaliser to force a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium.

“We’re usually very good at finishing out games but once it’s 1-0, Dundalk always had a chance and anything can happen. And that’s what did happen, so it was a frustrating night for us,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

Former Ireland international Enda Stevens and striker John McGovern missed that game because of illness but are available to face Bohs. Rory Gaffney and Max Kovalevskis are still sidelined with injuries.

Dundalk are unbeaten on their return to the Premier Division and manager Ciarán Kilduff felt Monday in Tallaght was a deserved turning point after conceding late equalisers against Drogheda United and Derry City.

They travel to Richmond Park to play St Pat’s on Friday, where Lilywhites striker Eoin Kenny will be out to deny his father – Saints boss Stephen Kenny – a victory.

“Eoin’s a top, top talent,” said Kilduff of the 20-year-old. “Obviously, being Stephen Kenny’s son, he’s always had this spotlight on him. Eoin’s a fabulous footballer and he just has to let his football do the talking. Hopefully he does that against his old fella.”

Shelbourne, who have drawn both their opening games, could hand a debut to new signing Zeno Ibsen Rossi as manager Joey O’Brien is without injured defenders Paddy Barrett and Odhrán Casey for their trip to Drogheda United.

Barry Cotter could make his bow for Derry City when they host Waterford following his deadline day move from English League One side Barnsley last weekend.

Candystripes boss Tiernan Lynch said: “Barry’s CV speaks for itself. He’s played at Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s before getting his move to Barnsley in 2023. It’s no secret that we’ve been in the market for a right back and we’re really delighted with him.”

Friday's fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Derry City v Waterford, Drogheda United v Shelbourne, Galway United v Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk, Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers (8pm, live on Virgin Media Two).

First Division: Athlone Town v Wexford, Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps, Cork City v Bray Wanderers, Kerry v Longford Town, UCD v Treaty United.