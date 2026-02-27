Leo Cullen wary of Cardiff cohesion as Leinster aim to get back on top in URC

URC: Cardiff v Leinster, Cardiff Arms Park, Friday, 7pm – Live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1

A milestone night in Cardiff for Max Deegan, who leads out Leinster to mark his 150th appearance, and the opportunity for Leo Cullen’s side to move to the top of the URC table.

The province are four points adrift of Glasgow Warriors but, with Franco Smith’s outfit not in action in Galway until Saturday afternoon, Leinster can hit the front for the first time this season.

A worrying start to the campaign is in the rear-view mirror, and victory in the Welsh capital would make it 12 on the spin for the reigning champions since their October defeat to Munster.

Their opponents will be highly motivated, however. Cardiff are three places and four points behind Leinster – although coach Corniel van Zyl, who took charge after Matt Sherratt joined the Wales set-up – confirmed this week he has held talks over a return to Benetton.

Given it’s URC Origin Round, it will be a proud occasion for Deegan, who captained the Ireland XV against England A last month, and for Wanderers and St Michael’s College, where his talent was nurtured and developed.

For Harry Byrne, Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien, there is the serious business of showing Ireland head coach Andy Farrell that they are primed to play a part in the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

Harry Byrne during an Ireland training session earlier this month. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Byrne is the only one of the four outhalves selected for the Ireland squad who didn’t see action over the first three weekends of the championship, while Henshaw and O’Brien return after respective knee and hamstring injuries.

This is Leinster’s first game since their 28-20 bonus-point win over Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium, with Cullen making six changes to that side.

“We just need to try and produce a better overall performance because we were two steps off it in the first half, and we need to improve that,” said Cullen, referencing their 15-7 half-time deficit against Edinburgh last time out. “We need to attack the game and not be fearful of consequences.

“It’s just making sure: ‘Don’t waste the opportunity, fellas. Impose yourself. Don’t think too much about the consequences. But get out there and enjoy the game for what it is.’

“But it won’t be easy, because Cardiff on Friday night, it’s a rock-solid atmosphere. They’ll be into it, the crowd.

“Cardiff are going well, the best of all the Welsh teams at the moment. They have a lot of cohesion, they’re not missing a ton of players to Wales, so it’ll be a proper test for us.”

Starters Ruben Moloney, Andrew Sparrow and Alan Spicer have less than 10 appearances between them, on the bench, Josh Ericson and Alex Usanov have two apiece, while number eight James Culhane is in the line-up for the first time since October.

Cardiff welcome back Wales trio Ben Thomas, Mason Grady and Liam Belcher, but are without Josh Adams, Alex Mann, James Botham and Sam Wainwright, who will face Ireland in Dublin next Friday.

CARDIFF: C Winnett; J Beetham, H Millard, B Thomas, M Grady; C Sheedy, A Davies; R Barratt, L Belcher, J Sebastian; J McNally, G Nott; A Lawrence, D Thomas, T Basham. Replacements: D Hughes, D Southworth, K Assiratti, R Thornton, E Rees, J Mulder, I Lloyd, T Bowen.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; JJ Kenny, R Ioane, R Henshaw, R Moloney; H Byrne, F Gunne; J Cahir, J McKee, A Sparrow; A Spicer, B Deeny; M Deegan, S Penny, J Culhane. Replacements: G McCarthy, A Usanov, R Slimani, RG Snyman, J Ericson, L McGrath, C Tector, A Osborne.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).