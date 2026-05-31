Live GAA updates: Dublin face Louth at Croke Park before Monaghan host Mayo in Clones

Today’s fixtures:

All-Ireland Football Round 1: Dublin v Louth, 2.30pm, Croke Park; Monaghan v Mayo, 4pm, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

U20 All-Ireland Hurling Final: Clare v Galway, 2pm, Semple Stadium

Lory Meagher Final: Leitrim v Longford, 12.30pm, Croke Park

With Mayo facing a tough task in Clones today, Denis Walsh looks into the relationship between the team and supporters. He speaks to researcher Michael Lang about the social media reaction to their great team of the 2010s.

[‘They turn on you’: Mayo’s love/hate relationship with the febrile world of Twitter]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship action. A bit of a quiet day compared to some of the Sunday’s we’ve seen so far this summer.

Dublin will take on Louth in Croke Park (2.30pm), just a few weeks after the Dubs won handily in a meeting of the two sides in the Leinster semi-finals. Later on, Mayo look to get back on track after a disappointing provincial defeat to Roscommon, as they take on Monaghan in Clones (4pm). Monaghan will have to shake off their defeat to Armagh in the Ulster final in the same stadium just two weeks ago.

There’s also a couple of hurling games to follow, as Longford and Leitrim head to GAA HQ for the Lory Meagher Cup final (12.30pm). Then Clare take on Galway in the U20 All-Ireland hurling in Semple Stadium (2pm), in a rare clash between the neighbouring rivals.