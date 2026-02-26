James Lowe ruled out of Ireland’s final two Six Nations games with groin injury

James Lowe has been ruled out of Ireland’s final two Six Nations games at home to Wales and Scotland after picking up a groin strain in the victory over England at Twickenham last Saturday.

The 33-year-old Leinster player left the game midway through the first half and saw a specialist on Thursday before the IRFU confirmed his absence from Friday week’s match against Wales and the final weekend meeting with Scotland.

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby had admitted that Lowe was “struggling” when he gave a press briefing following Ireland’s opening training session with the Irish Under-20s on Thursday morning, which drew a crowd of around 5,000 fans to the Aviva Stadium.

“Lowey’s pretty tough,” said Easterby. “He was getting up and down on the sideline when things were going well for us [against England] and he was part of the cheerleading group I think on the sideline.”

Speaking about Ireland’s victory at Twickenham, Easterby admitted that the team knew they were off-key against France in the opening match but were able to regroup and pull off one of their best performances for some time against England.

“I think it was partly due to the slow start to the Six Nations, we felt like we hadn’t been ourselves against France,” said Easterby.

“We’d done pretty well against Italy but we felt there was more in us, and I think there is some sense of going to Twickenham, it is a massive game. It’s not a place where you get a result easily, you have to work for it, and I think the players showed that and showed how much it meant to them, to play in an Irish jersey.

“They wanted to perform and I think that was reflected in the way that they played, the way that they went after England. And the way that they looked after each other, the way that they celebrated and I think it will be right up there for me in terms of performances.”

Easterby also warned against sitting back and dwelling on the strong showing against England and the record 42-21 score in Twickenham.

Ireland will go into the Wales in Dublin as firm favourites to win. Wales have not won any of their opening three matches and sit below Italy on the table with a -86 points difference.

“I guess one result against England in Twickenham, it doesn’t give us the right to sit back and reflect and enjoy that, because you know you’ve got another game coming up against Wales, who performed really well against Scotland,” said Easterby.

“So, I guess our philosophy has always been to be really diligent around the fundamentals in our game and make sure that we keep honing those skills and keep mastering those skills in training to allow us to keep performing and we’ll need to get better again next week.

“It’s a different game, it’s a different team that we’re playing against. They’ve got different skill set and they’ve got different threats to England. We need to make sure we stay on top of that.”